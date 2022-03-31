Categories FC Dallas, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 03 for 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 03 for 2022 Dallas Cup

This is the 4th and final team that FC Dallas has in the 2022 Dallas Cup U19s. This version is coached by Oscar Borgarello and they too play in the Dallas Classic League Division 1.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FC Dallas Youth 03

Coach: Oscar Borgarello

Bracket A: Everton College (England), Grande Sports Academy Barca 03, Solar SC U19 MLS Next

FCD Youth 03 sits in 4th Place of the 21/Fall/22Spring season of the Classic League D1.

FCD Youth 03 Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYear
1Ezaan Atif2003
2Elian Valerino2003
3Aaron Myers2003
4Carson Null2004
5Hunter Williams2004
6Tahir Arreola2003
7Chris Marroquin2003
8Alejandro Guzman2003
9Jack Bryan2003
10Mateo Cabrera2004
11Jade Hiller2003
13Thomas Garofalo2003
14Will Schneider2003
15Jose Garcia2003
17Zyler Derrick2003
18Alim Bangura2003
20Leonard Londe2003
23Diego Morales2003
36Avner Lipszyc2003

FCD Youth 03 Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 109:30 amGrande Sports Academy Barca 03MoneyGram 3
April 118 pmEverton CollegeMoneyGram 4
April 136 pmSolar SC MLS Next U19 AcademyMoneyGram 1
FCD 03 boys
FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Borgarello. (Pic is a year old)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.