FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys West for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
FCDY 03 Boys West play in the USYS and the Classic. This is not a team I know anything about.
FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys West
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Nathaniel Esch
|GK
|3
|Marcus Ezidore
|F
|5
|James Keith
|M
|6
|Reagan Tubbs
|M
|7
|Jake Bernhard
|M
|8
|Barrett Agnew
|GK
|9
|Charles Roy
|F
|10
|William Gammill
|W
|11
|Stephen Comeaux
|D
|12
|John Lopez
|13
|Aidan Duncan
|F
|14
|John Dalby
|D
|15
|Rocky Otzizul
|D
|16
|Matthieu Pillot
|D
|18
|Dylan Watson
|M
|19
|Robert Garza
|M
|20
|Roberto Rosas
|D
|21
|Thato Meko
|M
|22
|Andrew Reutinger
|23
|Jacob Rulon
|D
|24
|Cristian Ramirez
|25
|Dunes Nielsen
|M
Coach: Chris Che
Manager: Jennifer Gammill
03 Boys West Schedule – Bracket A
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|Dallas Texans ECNL
|10 am
|MoneyGram #8
|Mon, March 29
|CF Houston Rayados Escuela
|Noon
|MoneyGram #5
|Wed, March 31
|LASC 03 Lee
|10 am
|MoneyGram #8