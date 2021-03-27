FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys West for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

FCDY 03 Boys West play in the USYS and the Classic. This is not a team I know anything about.

FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys West

No. Name Pos. Note 1 Nathaniel Esch GK 3 Marcus Ezidore F 5 James Keith M 6 Reagan Tubbs M 7 Jake Bernhard M 8 Barrett Agnew GK 9 Charles Roy F 10 William Gammill W 11 Stephen Comeaux D 12 John Lopez 13 Aidan Duncan F 14 John Dalby D 15 Rocky Otzizul D 16 Matthieu Pillot D 18 Dylan Watson M 19 Robert Garza M 20 Roberto Rosas D 21 Thato Meko M 22 Andrew Reutinger 23 Jacob Rulon D 24 Cristian Ramirez 25 Dunes Nielsen M

Coach: Chris Che

Manager: Jennifer Gammill

03 Boys West Schedule – Bracket A

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Dallas Texans ECNL 10 am MoneyGram #8 Mon, March 29 CF Houston Rayados Escuela Noon MoneyGram #5 Wed, March 31 LASC 03 Lee 10 am MoneyGram #8

FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys West