FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys West for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

FCDY 03 Boys West play in the USYS and the Classic. This is not a team I know anything about.

FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys West

No.NamePos.Note
1Nathaniel EschGK
3Marcus EzidoreF
5James KeithM
6Reagan TubbsM
7Jake BernhardM
8Barrett AgnewGK
9Charles RoyF
10William GammillW
11Stephen ComeauxD
12John Lopez
13Aidan DuncanF
14John DalbyD
15Rocky OtzizulD
16Matthieu PillotD
18Dylan WatsonM
19Robert GarzaM
20Roberto RosasD
21Thato MekoM
22Andrew Reutinger
23Jacob RulonD
24Cristian Ramirez
25Dunes NielsenM

Coach: Chris Che
Manager: Jennifer Gammill

03 Boys West Schedule – Bracket A

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Dallas Texans ECNL10 amMoneyGram #8
Mon, March 29CF Houston Rayados EscuelaNoonMoneyGram #5
Wed, March 31LASC 03 Lee10 amMoneyGram #8
