FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Premier for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
FC Dallas doesn’t have an Academy U18 team but the U18 bracket at the Dallas Cup still has three FCD Youth teams. I’ll start with Premier.
Team Accolades
2020 USYS National Championship Semi-Finalist
2020 USYS Region 3 Champions
FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Premier
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|0
|Marcos Cortez
|0? Goalkeeper?
|2
|Kaeden Johnson
|7
|Jon Olivarez
|10
|Diego Pepi
|21
|Jalen Belong
|22
|Madden Montgomery
|23
|Ayden Mendoza
|M
|24
|Bryson Bolton
|F
|26
|Brock McCurry
|27
|Taylor Davis
|28
|Eder Najera
|29
|William Heidman
|F
|32
|Reece Fragle
|M
|33
|David Newman
|D
|37
|Colby McDaniel
|W
|45
|Omar Munoz
|56
|Aiden Cumbie
|D
|66
|Joel Perez
|D
|80
|Edwin Garcia
|88
|Creighton Schmidt
|M
Coach: Casey Cantor
Manager: Marsha Mendoza
03 Boys PremierSchedule – Bracket B
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|Maya Furia Rojinegra NLFC
|2:30 pm
|Classic League Complex #8
|Mon, March 29
|Solar West 03 Donnelly
|4 pm
|MoneyGram #3
|Wed, March 31
|LASC 03 Araya
|2:30 pm
|Classic League Complex #8