FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Premier for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

FC Dallas doesn’t have an Academy U18 team but the U18 bracket at the Dallas Cup still has three FCD Youth teams. I’ll start with Premier.

Team Accolades

2020 USYS National Championship Semi-Finalist
2020 USYS Region 3 Champions

FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Premier

No.NamePos.Note
0Marcos Cortez0? Goalkeeper?
2Kaeden Johnson
7Jon Olivarez
10Diego Pepi
21Jalen Belong
22Madden Montgomery
23Ayden MendozaM
24Bryson BoltonF
26Brock McCurry
27Taylor Davis
28Eder Najera
29William HeidmanF
32Reece FragleM
33David NewmanD
37Colby McDanielW
45Omar Munoz
56Aiden CumbieD
66Joel PerezD
80Edwin Garcia
88Creighton SchmidtM

Coach: Casey Cantor
Manager: Marsha Mendoza

03 Boys PremierSchedule – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Maya Furia Rojinegra NLFC2:30 pmClassic League Complex #8
Mon, March 29Solar West 03 Donnelly4 pmMoneyGram #3
Wed, March 31LASC 03 Araya2:30 pmClassic League Complex #8
FC-Dallas-03B-Premier-state-cup-champs
FC Dallas 03B Premier 2019 NTS State Cup.

