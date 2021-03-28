Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Borgarello for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Borgarello for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

Team Accolades

2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational XL Champion
2020-21 Classic League 2nd Place

FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Borgarello Roster

No.NamePos.Notes
1Luke Berry
2Elian Valerino
5Brant Pittman
6Tahir Arreola
7Christian Marroguin
8Ethan Gardenhire
9Jack Bryan
10Reese Pack
11Jade Hiller
12Drew Peterson
13Thomas Garofalo
14William Schneider
16Abdullah Boutari
17Jack Abare
18Ezaan Butt
19Parker Mawhee
20Leonard Londe
21Reginald Bush
22Eisa Taleb
23Diego Morales
25Daniel Agui
36Avner Lipszyc

Coach: Oscar Borgarello
Manager: John Peterson

FC Dallas Youth 03 – Bracket E

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28KC Legends Academy 2003NoonClassic League Complex #5
Mon, March 29AC Brea 03 PDA6 pmMoneyGram #8
Wed, March 31FC Premier 03 Opoku8 pmClassic League Complex #9
FCD 03 boys
FC Dallas Youth 03 Boys Borgarello.

