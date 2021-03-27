Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 02 Boys Premier in Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz Carrick

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

FC Dallas Youth Premier plays in the ECNL.

Player to Watch

Roman Torres – The big-name for me on this team is Roman Torres. From what I’ve seen – and heard – there is Academy-level talent here. FCD has tons of central mids so he’s been with Premier. I know at one point he had some trials lined up but I think Covid derailed that and he’s taken a GAP year with FCD Youth. He’s trained with NTXSC some and whatever college lands him is getting a heck of a player.

FC Dallas Youth 02 Boys Premier Roster

No.NamePos.Notes
0Tristan Whelchel
4Benjamin Mings
5Patrick PitherD
6Porter PomykalPaxton’s brother.
7Rennato Ramos
8Bryce Boneau
9Felipe Medina
10Roman TorresMUSA Today DFW Boys Soccer Player of the Year at Uplift Prep. 3-Time UIL 10-4A MVP.
11Felipe Garcia
12Corey Kossowski
13Ryan SheaW
14Knobel HuntF
15Christian Shadle
17Zakhar Zapolskyy
19Richard Casso
21William Pondeca
22Jonathan Gallardo
25Joshua MillaM
30Jack WatermanGK
34Joe Perryman
77Adam Aboohamidi

Coach: Casey Cantor
Manager: Preston Pomykal

02B Premier Schedule – Bracket G

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Santa Clara Sporting 02 Green4:30 pmMoneyGram #4
Mon, March 29Patuxent Football Academy 022:30 pmMoneGram #2
Wed, March 31BVB ECNL8 pmClassic League Complex #1
FCDY02Premier
FC Dallas Youth 02 Boys Premier.

