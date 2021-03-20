FC Dallas wins first preseason scrimmage of 2021

FC Dallas played the club’s first tune-up scrimmage against OKC Energy on Saturday in a closed-door game. Since the event took place on the outer Toyota fields the event was observable from outside the fence we’ve gotten some info.

FC Dallas won by a 4-0 scoreline.

Lineup and Tactics

First, the lineup and subs.

FCD XI vs OKC, March 20, 2021.

The game took place over three 30 minutes sessions. Halfway through the end of the middle 30 minutes, Jose Martinez and Edwin Cerrillo came on for Matt Hedges and Bryan Acosta.

Then for the final 30 minutes there where wholesale changes with Cerrillo shifting to the 6.

The Smith at right back is Collin Smith, Academy U19 who played with NTX last year.

Update 3/21/21: hearing Kyle Zobeck, Phelipe, and Ema Twumasi have some level of injury and weren’t selected. That could just be simple training camp discomfort. No info on why Paxton Pomykal didn’t play.

Goals

Goal info form the FCD twitter account.

Vargas ‘9 – assist by Bryan Acosta

ElMedkhar ’67 – assist by Jose Marteinz

Pepi ’74

Pepi ’84 – assist by Thomas Roberts