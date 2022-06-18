FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps – lineup prediction and game info

2nd in the West FC Dallas (7-3-4, 25 pts) hosts 11th in the West Vancouver Whitecaps (5-8-2, 17 pts) at Toyota Stadium Tonight. Kickoff is at 8 pm… or more specifically, 8:11 pm due to the double anthems.

FC Dallas’ match against Vancouver celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion with its annual Y’all Means All Night which honors the LGBTQIA+ community. The night will also recognize Juneteenth, which is a June 19th federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of Black slaves.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

OUt of Market Stream: ESPN+.

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

With the longer break, everyone should be pretty fresh so we should see the first-choice XI. Even Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola should only have a little travel fatigue and not be overly affected. They are too important not to start.

As much as I would prefer Edwin Cerrillo at the 6 for his long-term development, it’s pretty clear Facundo Quignon is the first choice right now.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction against the Vancouver Whitecaps, June 18, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Edwin Cerrillo

Nanu

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Joshué Quiñónez

Jader Obrian

Franco Jara

Thomas Roberts

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Lucas Bartlett (rib fracture)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Antonio Carrera – U.S. U-20YNT

Vancouver Whitecaps

OUT: Cristian Gutierrez – left calf injury

OUT: Thomas Hasal – left hand, injured fingers

MLS Kit Assignment

MLS kit assignments for Vancouver Whitecaps at FC Dallas, June 18 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Tori Penso

AR1: Kyle Atkins

AR2: Chantal Boudreau

4TH: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Robert Schaap

Penso MLS Career Numbers

13 games

3.38 Yellows/game

3 Red cards

2 pens

23.08 Fouls/game

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 7-3-4 (25 points – 2nd in West)

7-3-4 (25 points – 2nd in West) VAN record : 5-7-2 (17 points – 10th in West)

: 5-7-2 (17 points – 10th in West) FCD vs. VAN all-time : 10-8-7 (33 goals scored, 31 goals conceded)

: 10-8-7 (33 goals scored, 31 goals conceded) FCD vs. VAN all-time home: 7-1-3 (20 goals scored, 12 goal conceded)

More Game Info

FCD Captain Matt Hedges is 148 minutes away from hitting the 25,000 minutes played mark in MLS.

FC Dallas has scored in its last seven games, scoring 14 goals in that run and making it the club’s longest consecutively goal-scoring streak since Oct. 21, 2021 to Feb. 26, 2022.

Paul Arriola has scored in five straight MLS matches, becoming just the second FC Dallas player to do so in the last decade (Maxi Urruti – 3 times).

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.864 winning percentage and 87-6-18 when scoring at least two goals.

FC Dallas is 1-3-0 in games decided by one goal in 2022.

Since 2015, FCD is 83-9-22 when scoring first.

Since the start of the season, 19 of FC Dallas‘ 24 MLS goals have been scored by Americans.

This season, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 3,752 minutes and accumulated 55 appearances.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Edwin Cerrillo — (49)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Jesús Ferreira — (95)

100 MLS STARTS

Paul Arriola — (95)

300 MLS APPEARANCES

Matt Hedges — (294)