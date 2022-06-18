FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps – lineup prediction and game info

2nd in the West FC Dallas (7-3-4, 25 pts) hosts 11th in the West Vancouver Whitecaps (5-8-2, 17 pts) at Toyota Stadium Tonight. Kickoff is at 8 pm… or more specifically, 8:11 pm due to the double anthems.
FC Dallas’ match against Vancouver celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion with its annual Y’all Means All Night which honors the LGBTQIA+ community. The night will also recognize Juneteenth, which is a June 19th federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of Black slaves.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.
Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream
OUt of Market Stream: ESPN+.
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio
Spanish Radio: 1270AM
Lineup Prediction
With the longer break, everyone should be pretty fresh so we should see the first-choice XI. Even Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola should only have a little travel fatigue and not be overly affected. They are too important not to start.
As much as I would prefer Edwin Cerrillo at the 6 for his long-term development, it’s pretty clear Facundo Quignon is the first choice right now.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Nkosi Tafari
Edwin Cerrillo
Nanu
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Joshué Quiñónez
Jader Obrian
Franco Jara
Thomas Roberts
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Lucas Bartlett (rib fracture)
INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Antonio Carrera – U.S. U-20YNT
Vancouver Whitecaps
OUT: Cristian Gutierrez – left calf injury
OUT: Thomas Hasal – left hand, injured fingers
MLS Kit Assignment
Officials
REF: Tori Penso
AR1: Kyle Atkins
AR2: Chantal Boudreau
4TH: Matthew Corrigan
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
AVAR: Robert Schaap
Penso MLS Career Numbers
13 games
3.38 Yellows/game
3 Red cards
2 pens
23.08 Fouls/game
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 7-3-4 (25 points – 2nd in West)
- VAN record: 5-7-2 (17 points – 10th in West)
- FCD vs. VAN all-time: 10-8-7 (33 goals scored, 31 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. VAN all-time home: 7-1-3 (20 goals scored, 12 goal conceded)
More Game Info
FCD Captain Matt Hedges is 148 minutes away from hitting the 25,000 minutes played mark in MLS.
FC Dallas has scored in its last seven games, scoring 14 goals in that run and making it the club’s longest consecutively goal-scoring streak since Oct. 21, 2021 to Feb. 26, 2022.
Paul Arriola has scored in five straight MLS matches, becoming just the second FC Dallas player to do so in the last decade (Maxi Urruti – 3 times).
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.864 winning percentage and 87-6-18 when scoring at least two goals.
FC Dallas is 1-3-0 in games decided by one goal in 2022.
Since 2015, FCD is 83-9-22 when scoring first.
Since the start of the season, 19 of FC Dallas‘ 24 MLS goals have been scored by Americans.
This season, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 3,752 minutes and accumulated 55 appearances.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Edwin Cerrillo — (49)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Jesús Ferreira — (95)
100 MLS STARTS
Paul Arriola — (95)
300 MLS APPEARANCES
Matt Hedges — (294)