FC Dallas vs Sporting KC – Lineup prediction and game info

Ninth-place FC Dallas (5-7-6, 21 points) hosts first-place Sporting KC (10-4-4, 34 points) tonight at 7:30 pm CT. It’s the second of three meetings between the teams this season.

TV: 7 pm on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English), KMPX-29 (Spanish)

Streaming: 7 pm on FCDallas.com/Stream

Radio: 7 pm CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

Buzz’s Lineup Prediction

There’s a super positive vibe in FC Dallas camp and everyone is feeling better.

For the most part, I expect Coach Luchi Gonzalez to look back to the positive result in KC. That includes Edwin Cerrillo in the double-pivot with Facundo Quignon.

With Bressan suspended for yellow cards, Matt Hedges – now healthy – will step back in. Jose Martinez is also available. Johnny Nelson is out with an injury and Dante Sealy is gone on loan.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Sporting KC on August 14, 2021.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Bryan Acosta

Franco Jara

Jader Obrian

Freddy Vargas

Kalil ElMedkhar

Jose Martinez

Brandon Servania

Andres Ricaurte

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT : Justin Che (lower leg)

: Justin Che (lower leg) OUT: Johnny Nelson (back)

Sporting Kansas City

OUT : Felipe Hernandez (personal reasons)

: Felipe Hernandez (personal reasons) OUT : Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring)

: Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring) OUT : Nicolas Isimal-Minn (hamstring)

: Nicolas Isimal-Minn (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (abdomen)

Potential Suspension

SUSPENDED:

DAL: Bressan (caution accumulation; through Aug. 14)

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Franco Jara

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

DAL: Bryan Acosta, Ema Twumasi …

KC: Jaylin Lindsey, Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza

Officials

REFEREE: Armando Villarreal.

AR1 (bench): Jeffrey Greeson;

AR2 (opposite): Eric Weisbrod;

4th: JC Griggs;

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal;

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Villarreal MLS Career:

158 games;

FC/gm: 22.7;

Y/gm: 3.2;

R: 28;

pens: 35

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Sporting KC, August 14, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

FC Dallas 28 wins (1 shootout), 107 goals …

Sporting 25 wins (2 shootout), 95 goals …

Ties 13

AT DALLAS:

FC Dallas 16 wins (0 shootout), 61 goals …

Sporting 10 wins (2 shootout), 34 goals …

Ties 5

TEAM HOME UNDEFEATED STREAK LEADERS

Team Home Undefeated Game Start End Houston Dynamo FC 30 7/9/2011 4/28/2013 Real Salt Lake 29 6/6/2009 5/14/2011 Sporting Kansas City 24 6/19/2016 9/24/2017 LA Galaxy 23 4/12/2014 5/27/2015 Portland Timbers 22 4/6/2013 5/17/2014 Columbus Crew 22 6/28/2008 9/26/2009 Los Angeles FC 19 8/15/2018 8/25/2019 Colorado Rapids 19 3/12/2016 3/18/2017 New York Red Bulls 19 4/24/2016 4/29/2017 FC Dallas 19 8/29/2015 9/3/2016 FC Dallas 18 8/16/2020 Current LA Galaxy 18 10/24/2010 10/16/2011 San Jose Earthquakes 18 9/25/2004 10/8/2005

FCD has come away with points from the last five meetings in Kansas City, winning four, the club’s first

wins there since 2011. SKC had won five of the seven meetings in between, with two draws.

MOST GAMES PLAYED (MLS LEAGUE CAREER)

Name Games Years Nick Rimando 514 2000-2019 Kyle Beckerman 498 2000-2020 Jeff Larentowicz 437 2005-2020 Kevin Hartman 416 1997-2012 Chad Marshall 409 2004-2019 Dax McCarty 399 2006-2021 Chris Wondolowski 398 2005-2021 Drew Moor 397 2005-2021 Brad Davis 392 2002-2016 Steve Ralston 378 1996-2010

Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 48-51-16 during the month of August with a 0.487 winning percentage.

FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 4,654 minutes and have made 86 appearances during the 2021 season. Last season, FC Dallas’ Homegrowns played just 4,949 minutes total.

FC Dallas is tied for 13th in the league along with two other teams with 23 goals scored, while Sporting Kansas City leads the Western Conference with 33 goals.

FC Dallas is tied for 16th in the league with 25 goals allowed through 18 games, while Sporting Kansas City is tied for sixth with 20 goals allowed.

FCD’s Ricardo Pepi is tied for seventh with eight goals scored, while SKC’s Dániel Sallói is tied for third with 10 goals (including five game-winning goals).

Ricardo Pepi is also the highest-scoring American in the league and one of seven players with two multi-goal matches.

Since 2015, FCD is 77-5-18 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.895 winning percentage and 78-3-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Dallas’ home goal differential of plus-10 is the best in the Western Conference and third-best in MLS.

Nkosi Tafari ranks third in MLS with 78 clearances.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Jimmy Maurer (46)

Ricardo Pepi (41)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Bryan Acosta (45)

Jimmy Maurer (46)

Bryan Acosta, Bressan, and Paxton Pomykal have each hit the 50-MLS-appearance milestone this season, while Jesús Ferreira started in his 50th MLS match.

OVERALL FCD APPEARANCES

Matt Hedges — 268

Jason Kreis — 247

Bobby Rhine — 212

Ryan Hollingshead — 181

ALL-TIME MLS HOME WINS

LA Galaxy — 231 FC Dallas — 223

Sporting is unbeaten in four straight road matches since the start of July. This is the club’s second separate four-game road unbeaten run since the start of 2020.

Since the start of 2020, Sporting’s .639 regular-season road winning percentage (10-5-3 record) and plus-11 road goal differential are the best in MLS.

Sporting leads MLS with 17 points and five wins from losing positions this season. No other club has more than 11 points and three wins from losing positions.

SKC’s Daniel Salloi is tied for the MLS lead with 15 combined goals (10) and primary assists (five). He also leads the league with five game-winning goals