FC Dallas vs Sporting KC – Lineup prediction and game info

Ninth-place FC Dallas (5-7-6, 21 points) hosts first-place Sporting KC (10-4-4, 34 points) tonight at 7:30 pm CT. It’s the second of three meetings between the teams this season.
Gameday Social: #DALvSKC
TV: 7 pm on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English), KMPX-29 (Spanish)
Streaming: 7 pm on FCDallas.com/Stream
Radio: 7 pm CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)
Buzz’s Lineup Prediction
There’s a super positive vibe in FC Dallas camp and everyone is feeling better.
For the most part, I expect Coach Luchi Gonzalez to look back to the positive result in KC. That includes Edwin Cerrillo in the double-pivot with Facundo Quignon.
With Bressan suspended for yellow cards, Matt Hedges – now healthy – will step back in. Jose Martinez is also available. Johnny Nelson is out with an injury and Dante Sealy is gone on loan.
Bench Prediction
Phelipe
Bryan Acosta
Franco Jara
Jader Obrian
Freddy Vargas
Kalil ElMedkhar
Jose Martinez
Brandon Servania
Andres Ricaurte
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
- OUT: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)
- OUT: Justin Che (lower leg)
- OUT: Johnny Nelson (back)
Sporting Kansas City
- OUT: Felipe Hernandez (personal reasons)
- OUT: Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring)
- OUT: Nicolas Isimal-Minn (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (abdomen)
Potential Suspension
SUSPENDED:
DAL: Bressan (caution accumulation; through Aug. 14)
SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:
DAL: Franco Jara
SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:
DAL: Bryan Acosta, Ema Twumasi …
KC: Jaylin Lindsey, Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza
Officials
REFEREE: Armando Villarreal.
AR1 (bench): Jeffrey Greeson;
AR2 (opposite): Eric Weisbrod;
4th: JC Griggs;
VAR: Alejandro Mariscal;
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
Villarreal MLS Career:
158 games;
FC/gm: 22.7;
Y/gm: 3.2;
R: 28;
pens: 35
MLS Kit Assignments
More Game Info
LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:
FC Dallas 28 wins (1 shootout), 107 goals …
Sporting 25 wins (2 shootout), 95 goals …
Ties 13
AT DALLAS:
FC Dallas 16 wins (0 shootout), 61 goals …
Sporting 10 wins (2 shootout), 34 goals …
Ties 5
TEAM HOME UNDEFEATED STREAK LEADERS
|Team
|Home Undefeated Game
|Start
|End
|Houston Dynamo FC
|30
|7/9/2011
|4/28/2013
|Real Salt Lake
|29
|6/6/2009
|5/14/2011
|Sporting Kansas City
|24
|6/19/2016
|9/24/2017
|LA Galaxy
|23
|4/12/2014
|5/27/2015
|Portland Timbers
|22
|4/6/2013
|5/17/2014
|Columbus Crew
|22
|6/28/2008
|9/26/2009
|Los Angeles FC
|19
|8/15/2018
|8/25/2019
|Colorado Rapids
|19
|3/12/2016
|3/18/2017
|New York Red Bulls
|19
|4/24/2016
|4/29/2017
|FC Dallas
|19
|8/29/2015
|9/3/2016
|FC Dallas
|18
|8/16/2020
|Current
|LA Galaxy
|18
|10/24/2010
|10/16/2011
|San Jose Earthquakes
|18
|9/25/2004
|10/8/2005
FCD has come away with points from the last five meetings in Kansas City, winning four, the club’s first
wins there since 2011. SKC had won five of the seven meetings in between, with two draws.
MOST GAMES PLAYED (MLS LEAGUE CAREER)
|Name
|Games
|Years
|Nick Rimando
|514
|2000-2019
|Kyle Beckerman
|498
|2000-2020
|Jeff Larentowicz
|437
|2005-2020
|Kevin Hartman
|416
|1997-2012
|Chad Marshall
|409
|2004-2019
|Dax McCarty
|399
|2006-2021
|Chris Wondolowski
|398
|2005-2021
|Drew Moor
|397
|2005-2021
|Brad Davis
|392
|2002-2016
|Steve Ralston
|378
|1996-2010
Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 48-51-16 during the month of August with a 0.487 winning percentage.
FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 4,654 minutes and have made 86 appearances during the 2021 season. Last season, FC Dallas’ Homegrowns played just 4,949 minutes total.
FC Dallas is tied for 13th in the league along with two other teams with 23 goals scored, while Sporting Kansas City leads the Western Conference with 33 goals.
FC Dallas is tied for 16th in the league with 25 goals allowed through 18 games, while Sporting Kansas City is tied for sixth with 20 goals allowed.
FCD’s Ricardo Pepi is tied for seventh with eight goals scored, while SKC’s Dániel Sallói is tied for third with 10 goals (including five game-winning goals).
Ricardo Pepi is also the highest-scoring American in the league and one of seven players with two multi-goal matches.
Since 2015, FCD is 77-5-18 when scoring first.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.895 winning percentage and 78-3-14 when scoring at least two goals.
Dallas’ home goal differential of plus-10 is the best in the Western Conference and third-best in MLS.
Nkosi Tafari ranks third in MLS with 78 clearances.
50 FCD APPEARANCES
Jimmy Maurer (46)
Ricardo Pepi (41)
50 FC DALLAS STARTS
Bryan Acosta (45)
Jimmy Maurer (46)
Bryan Acosta, Bressan, and Paxton Pomykal have each hit the 50-MLS-appearance milestone this season, while Jesús Ferreira started in his 50th MLS match.
OVERALL FCD APPEARANCES
Matt Hedges — 268
Jason Kreis — 247
Bobby Rhine — 212
Ryan Hollingshead — 181
ALL-TIME MLS HOME WINS
- LA Galaxy — 231
- FC Dallas — 223
Sporting is unbeaten in four straight road matches since the start of July. This is the club’s second separate four-game road unbeaten run since the start of 2020.
Since the start of 2020, Sporting’s .639 regular-season road winning percentage (10-5-3 record) and plus-11 road goal differential are the best in MLS.
Sporting leads MLS with 17 points and five wins from losing positions this season. No other club has more than 11 points and three wins from losing positions.
SKC’s Daniel Salloi is tied for the MLS lead with 15 combined goals (10) and primary assists (five). He also leads the league with five game-winning goals