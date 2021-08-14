Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas vs Sporting KC – Lineup prediction and game info

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas vs Sporting KC – Lineup prediction and game info

Ninth-place FC Dallas (5-7-6, 21 points) hosts first-place Sporting KC (10-4-4, 34 points) tonight at 7:30 pm CT. It’s the second of three meetings between the teams this season.

Gameday Social: #DALvSKC

TV: 7 pm on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English), KMPX-29 (Spanish)

Streaming: 7 pm on FCDallas.com/Stream

Radio: 7 pm CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

Buzz’s Lineup Prediction

There’s a super positive vibe in FC Dallas camp and everyone is feeling better.

For the most part, I expect Coach Luchi Gonzalez to look back to the positive result in KC. That includes Edwin Cerrillo in the double-pivot with Facundo Quignon.

With Bressan suspended for yellow cards, Matt Hedges – now healthy – will step back in. Jose Martinez is also available. Johnny Nelson is out with an injury and Dante Sealy is gone on loan.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Sporting KC on August 14, 2021.

Bench Prediction
Phelipe
Bryan Acosta
Franco Jara
Jader Obrian
Freddy Vargas
Kalil ElMedkhar
Jose Martinez
Brandon Servania
Andres Ricaurte

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

  • OUT: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)
  • OUT: Justin Che (lower leg)
  • OUT: Johnny Nelson (back)

Sporting Kansas City

  • OUT: Felipe Hernandez (personal reasons)
  • OUT: Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring)
  • OUT: Nicolas Isimal-Minn (hamstring)
  • QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (abdomen)

Potential Suspension

SUSPENDED:
DAL: Bressan (caution accumulation; through Aug. 14)

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:
DAL: Franco Jara

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:
DAL: Bryan Acosta, Ema Twumasi …
KC: Jaylin Lindsey, Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza

Officials

REFEREE: Armando Villarreal.
AR1 (bench): Jeffrey Greeson;
AR2 (opposite): Eric Weisbrod;
4th: JC Griggs;
VAR: Alejandro Mariscal;
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Villarreal MLS Career:
158 games;
FC/gm: 22.7;
Y/gm: 3.2;
R: 28;
pens: 35

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Sporting KC, August 14, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:
FC Dallas 28 wins (1 shootout), 107 goals …
Sporting 25 wins (2 shootout), 95 goals …
Ties 13

AT DALLAS:
FC Dallas 16 wins (0 shootout), 61 goals …
Sporting 10 wins (2 shootout), 34 goals …
Ties 5

TEAM HOME UNDEFEATED STREAK LEADERS

TeamHome Undefeated GameStartEnd
Houston Dynamo FC307/9/20114/28/2013
Real Salt Lake296/6/20095/14/2011
Sporting Kansas City246/19/20169/24/2017
LA Galaxy234/12/20145/27/2015
Portland Timbers224/6/20135/17/2014
Columbus Crew226/28/20089/26/2009
Los Angeles FC198/15/20188/25/2019
Colorado Rapids193/12/20163/18/2017
New York Red Bulls194/24/20164/29/2017
FC Dallas198/29/20159/3/2016
FC Dallas188/16/2020 Current
LA Galaxy1810/24/201010/16/2011
San Jose Earthquakes189/25/200410/8/2005

FCD has come away with points from the last five meetings in Kansas City, winning four, the club’s first
wins there since 2011. SKC had won five of the seven meetings in between, with two draws.

MOST GAMES PLAYED (MLS LEAGUE CAREER)

NameGamesYears
Nick Rimando5142000-2019
Kyle Beckerman4982000-2020
Jeff Larentowicz4372005-2020
Kevin Hartman4161997-2012
Chad Marshall4092004-2019
Dax McCarty3992006-2021
Chris Wondolowski3982005-2021
Drew Moor3972005-2021
Brad Davis3922002-2016
Steve Ralston3781996-2010

Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 48-51-16 during the month of August with a 0.487 winning percentage.

FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 4,654 minutes and have made 86 appearances during the 2021 season. Last season, FC Dallas’ Homegrowns played just 4,949 minutes total.

FC Dallas is tied for 13th in the league along with two other teams with 23 goals scored, while Sporting Kansas City leads the Western Conference with 33 goals.

FC Dallas is tied for 16th in the league with 25 goals allowed through 18 games, while Sporting Kansas City is tied for sixth with 20 goals allowed.

FCD’s Ricardo Pepi is tied for seventh with eight goals scored, while SKC’s Dániel Sallói is tied for third with 10 goals (including five game-winning goals).

Ricardo Pepi is also the highest-scoring American in the league and one of seven players with two multi-goal matches.

Since 2015, FCD is 77-5-18 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.895 winning percentage and 78-3-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Dallas’ home goal differential of plus-10 is the best in the Western Conference and third-best in MLS.

Nkosi Tafari ranks third in MLS with 78 clearances.

50 FCD APPEARANCES
Jimmy Maurer (46)
Ricardo Pepi (41)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS
Bryan Acosta (45)
Jimmy Maurer (46)

Bryan Acosta, Bressan, and Paxton Pomykal have each hit the 50-MLS-appearance milestone this season, while Jesús Ferreira started in his 50th MLS match.

OVERALL FCD APPEARANCES
Matt Hedges — 268
Jason Kreis — 247
Bobby Rhine — 212
Ryan Hollingshead — 181

ALL-TIME MLS HOME WINS

  1. LA Galaxy — 231
  2. FC Dallas — 223

Sporting is unbeaten in four straight road matches since the start of July. This is the club’s second separate four-game road unbeaten run since the start of 2020.

Since the start of 2020, Sporting’s .639 regular-season road winning percentage (10-5-3 record) and plus-11 road goal differential are the best in MLS.

Sporting leads MLS with 17 points and five wins from losing positions this season. No other club has more than 11 points and three wins from losing positions.

SKC’s Daniel Salloi is tied for the MLS lead with 15 combined goals (10) and primary assists (five). He also leads the league with five game-winning goals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *