FC Dallas vs Sporting KC – lineup prediction and game info

Eleventh-place FC Dallas (6-12-9, 27 points) hosts second-place Sporting Kansas City (13-6-7, 46 points) tonight at 7 pm CT.

This is the third and final meeting between the teams this season.

Game Info

TV: 6:30 pm

DFW: TXA21 (English) and KMPX-29 (Spanish)

Amarillo: My Amarillo TV/KCPN

Lubbock: My Lubbock TV/KMYL

Streaming: 6:30 pm on FCDallas.com/Stream

Radio: 7 pm CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

Buzz’s FC Dallas Staring XI Prediction

Last game there was some pretty solid play from FC Dallas against Vancouver, even if they didn’t win. FCD has also had some success against KC this year. Since there was no training for me to watch and it’s only Coach Marco Ferruzzi‘s 2nd game back I’m shooting a little bind here but I’ll combine what info I have and give a Ferruzzi XI my best shot.

Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira, yes, of course.

Paxton Pomykal could use a break with 3 games this week and playing on turf in the last one, so I’m rotating in Szabolcs Schön and keeping Jader Obrian on the right… although that could just as easily be Pomykal right.

Faco and Bryan Acosta will likely keep their spots.

Matt Hedges is suspended for yellow cards so I’ll pencil in Nkosi Tafari. Bressan keeps his place over Jose Martinez.

Ryan Hollingshead is no longer on the injured list and he did some media stuff after training Tuesday, so I’m putting him right back in the XI at left back. Coach Ferruzzi told me late last week that Ryan was close. Ryan’s return moves Ema Twumasi to right back.

Jimmy Maurer in net.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Brandon Servania

Edwin Cerrillo

Justin Che

Jose Martinez

Eddie Munjoma

Paxton Pomykal

Andres Ricaurte

Franco Jara

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

Johnny Nelson (back surgery)

Sporting Kansas City

Felipe Hernandez (personal reasons)

Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring)

John Pulskamp (Facial Injury)

Alan Pulido (knee)

Suspensions

SUSPENDED:

DAL: Matt Hedges (caution accumulation; through Sept. 29) …

KC: Graham Zusi (caution accumulation; through Sept. 29)

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Jader Obrian, Szabolcs Schon, Ema Twumasi …

KC: Roger Espinoza, Daniel Salloi

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

DAL: Bryan Acosta, Edwin Cerrillo …

KC: Jaylin Lindsey

Officials

REFEREE: Jair Marrufo.

AR1 (bench): Adam Garner;

AR2 (opposite): Jose da Silva;

4th: Nima Saghafi;

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero;

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Marrufo MLS Career:

285 games;

FC/gm: 22.8;

Y/gm: 2.8;

R: 45;

pens: 87

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for Sporting KC at FC Dallas, Sept 29, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

FC Dallas 28 wins (1 shootout), 107 goals …

Sporting 26 wins (2 shootout), 97 goals…

Ties 13

AT DALLAS:

FC Dallas 16 wins (0 shootout), 61 goals …

Sporting 11 wins (2 shootout), 36 goals …

Ties 5

Kansas City‘s top scorer is Daniel Salloi with 13 goals (plus six assists).

FC Dallas will host Kick Childhood Cancer (KCC) Night and Hispanic Heritage Month on Wednesday vs. Sporting Kansas City.

FC Dallas is tied for eighth in the league with 38 goals scored and ranks 11th with 36 assists, while Sporting Kansas City is tied for third in the league with 44 goals and ranks eighth with 39 assists.

Homegrown Ricardo Pepi is tied for fifth in the Golden Boot race with 12 goals scored (3 GWG), is the

highest-scoring American in the league and one of five players with three multi-goal games.

FC Dallas is the worst D in the Western Conference with 44 goals allowed, while Sporting Kansas City ranks fifth in the league with only 28 goals conceded.

FC Dallas has the 16th most goals scored at home (19) in MLS, while SKC has sixth with the most goals scored on the road (18).

After going 18 straight home games without defeat, FC Dallas has lost two straight at Toyota Stadium, falling to Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders. FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes played to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 11 at Toyota Stadium. Dallas hasn’t lost three straight home games in a decade, since August-September 2011.

FCD’s Jimmy Maurer has a 4-9-6 record, has saved 57 out of 85 shots faced, and has a 1.50 GAA this season; while Sporting Kansas City’s Tim Melia has an 11-4-6 record, saved 51 out of 72 shots faced, and has a 1.00 GAA.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Ricardo Pepi (49)

Franco Jara (43)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Bryan Acosta (48)

Bressan (42)

Paxton Pomykal (37)

150 MLS STARTS

Ryan Hollingshead (142)

MLS All-Time HOME WINS

LA Galaxy — 231 FC Dallas — 223