FC Dallas vs San Jose – line up prediction and game info

FC Dallas hosts San Jose Earthquakes tonight at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium.

TV (English): Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis will be on the call for Saturday’s game on TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.

ONLINE: For viewers inside DFW and the FCDTV Network, the match will also be streamed live on fcdallas.com/stream. The match will be also be streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish for viewers outside the DFW and FCDTV Network markets.

LISTEN

English: If you can’t watch the match, you can listen to all the action on FCDallas.com/Radio hosted by Tyler Kern.

Spanish: The duo of Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon will call the game in Spanish on 1270AM, starting at 7:30PM CT.

Buzz’s FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

On the downside, as I reported on our podcast this week, Franco Jara got a knock in training. Turns out – contrary to the belief at the time – it’s bad enough he’s out. Thankfully Ricardo Pepi, Szabolcs Schön, and Bryan Acosta are all back. I’m predicting Pepi and Schön step right into the lineup.

Brandon Servania will, I think, keep his place over Bryan Acosta but Facundo Quignon returns from injury to replace Edwin Cerrillo who wasn’t great last week.

Ryan Hollingshead has also turned up injured. With Johnny Nelson also out, FCD has worked Ema Twumasi as a left back slotting Justin Che in on the right.

Jimmy Maurer is also, surprisingly, still out. So Phelipe will stay in net.

Matt Hedges and Nkosi Tafari were rotating a lot this week in training, so either one might start. I’m gonna stick with Nkosi just because he has played quite well.

Bench Prediction

Kyle Zobeck

Bryan Acosta

Edwin Cerrillo

Eddie Munjoma

Kalil ElMedkhar

Matt Hedges

Freddy Vargas

Jader Obrian

Andres Ricaurte

North Texas SC is on the road at Tormenta, so Nicky Hernandez is probably with them and not FCD.

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT : Johnny Nelson (back)

: Johnny Nelson (back) OUT : Bressan (shoulder)

: Bressan (shoulder) OUT : Jimmy Maurer (shoulder)

: Jimmy Maurer (shoulder) OUT : Franco Jara (rib)

: Franco Jara (rib) OUT: Ryan Hollingshead (foot)

San Jose Earthquakes

OUT: Jeremy Ebobisse (concussion)

Suspensions

SUSPENDED:

SJ: Eric Remedi (caution accumulation; through Sept. 12)

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Jader Obrian, Ema Twumasi …

SJ: Nathan

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

DAL: Matt Hedges, Edwin Cerrillo, Szabolcs Schon …

SJ: Cade Cowell, Marcos Lopez, Judson, Cristian Espinoza

Officials

REFEREE: Guido Gonzales Jr.

AR1 (bench): Kevin Klinger;

AR2 (opposite): Diego Blas;

4th: Ramy Touchan;

VAR: Younes Marrakchi;

AVAR: Adam Garner

MLS Career: 28 games;

FC/gm: 26.0;

Y/gm: 4.3; R: 8;

pens: 8

MLS Kit Assignments

As of now, there is no kit assignment graphic from MLS. I would assume FCD will be in their home reds with, probably, the blue shorts.

San Jose in white? Maybe?

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: FC Dallas 20 wins (3 shootout), 78 goals …

Earthquakes 29 wins (4 shootout), 103 goals …

Ties 17

AT DALLAS: FC Dallas 12 wins (1 shootout), 39 goals …

Earthquakes 12 wins (0 shootout), 44 goals …

Ties 8

The Quakes now have a seven-game undefeated streak alive in the series since 2017, with four wins

and three draws over that span. They have come away with points on their last four trips to Frisco, FCD’s

last home win in the series coming in 2015.

FC Dallas is tied for 10th in the league with one other team with 32 goals scored, while San Jose is tied for 20th with 24 goals scored.

FC Dallas is tied for 23rd along with Houston Dynamo with 36 goals allowed, while San Jose is 14th with 30 goals conceded through 22 games.

FC Dallas is 3-1-1 (W-L-T) in matches played on September 11, with Dallas facing San Jose in four of the matches.

Last season, Luchi Gonzalez played 18 different lineups in 22 regular season matches. This season, FC Dallas has fielded 20 different lineups in 23 matches.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.883 winning percentage and 79-4-15 when scoring at least two goals.

Since 2015, FCD is 78-6-18 when scoring first.

FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari leads the team (ranks fifth in MLS) with 101 clearances, averaging 6.31 clearances per game.

FC Dallas has a 0.813 winning percentage (6-1-1 record) when scoring the first goal of the match and a 0-9-5 record (0.179 winning percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2021.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Jimmy Maurer (49)

Ricardo Pepi (45)

Franco Jara (41)

Brandon Servania

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Jimmy Maurer (49)

Bryan Acosta (47)

Bressan (41)