FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake – lineup prediction and game info

Twelfth-place FC Dallas (1-2-2, 5 points) hosts seventh-place Real Salt Lake (2-1-1, 7 points) today at 7:00PM CT. This is the first of three meetings between the teams this season.
TV: 6:30PM on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English), KMPX-29 (Spanish)
Streaming: 6:30PM on FCDallas.com/Stream
Radio: 7:00PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)
Lineup Prediction
At home, I’m confident that Coach Luchi Gonzalez will revert back to his comfort formation of the 4-3-3. Matt Hedges should stay in the lineup with Bressan returning to the bench. Based on the concepts I saw in training this week I expect a little more of a single pivot 6 with Bryan Acosta in that roll.
Despite the lackluster results, I’m expecting much the same lineup we’ve gotten used to. You will see down below that Phelipe is out so Jimmy Maurer should be back in goal.
If Paxton Pomykal were ready to start – and I think he will be soon – I think he would be at left wing.
Bench Prediction
Colin Shutler on an emergency loan/contract or the MLS pool keeper.
Szabolcs Schön
Johnny Nelson
Ema Twumasi
Paxton Pomykal
Dante Sealy
Ricardo Pepi
Thomas Roberts
Edwin Cerrillo
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Nkosi Tafari (quad strain)
OUT: Jesús Ferreira (shoulder injury)
OUT: Kyle Zobeck (quad strain)
OUT: Phelipe (left thigh injury)
Real Salt Lake
OUT: Everton Luiz (undisclosed)
Officials
REFEREE: Joseph Dickerson.
AR1 (bench): TJ Zablocki;
AR2 (opposite): Ryan Graves;
4th: Matthew Thompson;
VAR: Daniel Radford;
AVAR: Corey Rockwell
Dickerson MLS Career: 44 games;
FC/gm: 27.3;
Y/gm: 4.0;
R: 8;
pens: 13
More Game Info
RSL is 1-13-4 at FC Dallas all-time in league games between the clubs.
In 2019, the clubs set an MLS record when they played a combined 12 Homegrown players in one game (RSL played seven, FCD played five).
FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake will also a feature a clash of two old friends. FCD head coach Luchi Gonzalez and RSL head coach Freddy Juarez did their coaching educations together and followed a similar pathway of coaching youth soccer to eventually leading teams at the professional level.
Luchi Gonzalez has a 1-5-2 record and 0.250 winning percentage during May.
Since 2015, FCD is 73-5-17 when scoring first.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.899 winning percentage and 74-3-12 when scoring at least two goals.
50 FCD APPEARANCES
Paxton Pomykal (43)
Bryan Acosta (42)
Bressan (41)
300 CLUB WINS
- LA Galaxy — 354 wins
- FC Dallas — 328
HOME WINS
- LA Galaxy — 227
- FC Dallas — 220
Jason Kreis scored the first goal in franchise history for both FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake.