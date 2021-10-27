FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake – game info and lineup prediction

12th in the West FC Dallas (29 points) takes on 9th place Real Salt Lake (42 points) tonight at Toyota Stadium. FC Dallas has been eliminated from the playoffs but RSL is still fighting for a spot.
Game Info
KICKOFF: October 27 at 7:00 pm CT
LOCATION: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
FORECAST: Clear, 67°F
HASHTAG: #DALvRSL
Buzz’s FCD Lineup Prediction
After Ricardo Pepi came off the bench last game, surely he is back in the starting XI?
With a Wednesday / Saturday schedule, Coach Marco Ferruzzi will be tempted to rotate some players, although I hope he doesn’t. I’m predicting the lineup I think he should play in this case, one with no changes – other than Pepi – from the solid showing against LA Galaxy. There are only 3 games left this season, no need in my mind to rotate.
But it won’t shock me to see Bryan Acosta, Szabolcs Schon, or Bressan start in the name of rotation.
Ema Twumasi is suspended for yellow card accumulation. Justin Che is the likely sub. Don’t rule out Eddie Munjoma instead though as he’s been playing a bunch for North Texas.
Bench Prediction
Kyle Zobeck
Kalil ElMedkhar
Jose Martinez
Eddie Munjoma
Franco Jara
Andres Ricaurte
Bryan Acosta
Nkosi Tafari
Szabolcs Schon
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain)
OUT: Johnny Nelson (back surgery)
OUT: Phelipe (thigh)
QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Quignon (thigh injury)
Real Salt Lake
OUT: Zack Farnsworth (undisclosed)
OUT: Toni Datkovic (undisclosed)
QUESTIONABLE: Marcelo Silva (undisclosed)
Suspensions
SUSPENDED:
DAL: Ema Twumasi (caution accumulation; through Oct. 27)
SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:
DAL: Jader Obrian
RSL: Donny Toia
SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:
DAL: Matt Hedges, Bryan Acosta, Edwin Cerrillo, Szabolcs Schon, Bressan …
RSL: Aaron Herrera, Damir Kreilach, Justin Meram, Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak
Officials
REFEREE: Ismail Elfath.
AR1 (bench): Jeremy Kieso;
AR2 (opposite): Chris Elliott;
4th: Chris Ruska;
VAR: Daniel Radford;
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Elfath MLS Career:
176 games;
FC/gm: 25.9;
Y/gm: 3.4;
R: 48;
pens: 54
MLS Kit Assignments
More Game Info
LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:
FC Dallas 20 wins, 64 goals …
Real 13 wins, 51 goals …
Ties 10
AT DALLAS:
FC Dallas 13 wins, 36 goals …
Real 1 wins, 15 goals …
Ties 5
MOST GOALS AS A TEENAGER, SINGLE-SEASON
|Player
|Goals
|Club
|Season
|Diego Fagundez
|13
|NE
|2013
|Ricardo Pepi
|13
|DAL
|2021
|Jozy Altidore
|9
|NYR
|2007
Since 1996, FC Dallas is 26-25-19 and has a 0.507 winning percentage during the month of October.
FC Dallas is 14th in the league with 43 goals scored and 12th with 43 assists, while Real Salt Lake is tied for sixth in the league with 48 goals and second with 54 assists.
FC Dallas has conceded the most goals (52) in the Western Conference, while Real Salt Lake has allowed (46) in the Western Conference.
After falling to LAFC and drawing 2-2 with LA Galaxy, FC Dallas is now winless in its last nine games, which is tied for the longest active winless streak in MLS with FC Cincinnati.
Coach Marco Ferruzzi is 0-3-2 after replacing Luchi Gonzalez.
Homegrown Jesús Ferreira set a new career-high for goal contributions in a season with seven goals and eight assists in 24 appearances.
Last season, FC Dallas played 18 different lineups in 22 regular season matches. This season, FC Dallas has fielded 28 different lineups in 31 matches.
Since 2015, FCD is 78-7-20 when scoring first.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.858 winning percentage and 79-6-17 when scoring at least two goals.
50 FCD APPEARANCES
Franco Jara (45)
Brandon Servania (41)
50 FC DALLAS STARTS
Bryan Acosta (49)
Bressan (43)
Paxton Pomykal (40)
150 MLS STARTS
Ryan Hollingshead (146)
OVERALL FCD APPEARANCES
Matt Hedges — 280
Jason Kreis — 247
Bobby Rhine — 212
Ryan Hollingshead — 190