FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake – game info and lineup prediction

12th in the West FC Dallas (29 points) takes on 9th place Real Salt Lake (42 points) tonight at Toyota Stadium. FC Dallas has been eliminated from the playoffs but RSL is still fighting for a spot.

Game Info

KICKOFF: October 27 at 7:00 pm CT

LOCATION: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

FORECAST: Clear, 67°F

HASHTAG: #DALvRSL

Buzz’s FCD Lineup Prediction

After Ricardo Pepi came off the bench last game, surely he is back in the starting XI?

With a Wednesday / Saturday schedule, Coach Marco Ferruzzi will be tempted to rotate some players, although I hope he doesn’t. I’m predicting the lineup I think he should play in this case, one with no changes – other than Pepi – from the solid showing against LA Galaxy. There are only 3 games left this season, no need in my mind to rotate.

But it won’t shock me to see Bryan Acosta, Szabolcs Schon, or Bressan start in the name of rotation.

Ema Twumasi is suspended for yellow card accumulation. Justin Che is the likely sub. Don’t rule out Eddie Munjoma instead though as he’s been playing a bunch for North Texas.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction against RSL on Oct 27, 2021.

Bench Prediction

Kyle Zobeck

Kalil ElMedkhar

Jose Martinez

Eddie Munjoma

Franco Jara

Andres Ricaurte

Bryan Acosta

Nkosi Tafari

Szabolcs Schon

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain)

OUT: Johnny Nelson (back surgery)

OUT: Phelipe (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Quignon (thigh injury)

Real Salt Lake

OUT: Zack Farnsworth (undisclosed)

OUT: Toni Datkovic (undisclosed)

QUESTIONABLE: Marcelo Silva (undisclosed)

Suspensions

SUSPENDED:

DAL: Ema Twumasi (caution accumulation; through Oct. 27)

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Jader Obrian

RSL: Donny Toia

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

DAL: Matt Hedges, Bryan Acosta, Edwin Cerrillo, Szabolcs Schon, Bressan …

RSL: Aaron Herrera, Damir Kreilach, Justin Meram, Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak

Officials

REFEREE: Ismail Elfath.

AR1 (bench): Jeremy Kieso;

AR2 (opposite): Chris Elliott;

4th: Chris Ruska;

VAR: Daniel Radford;

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Elfath MLS Career:

176 games;

FC/gm: 25.9;

Y/gm: 3.4;

R: 48;

pens: 54

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for RSL at FC Dallas, October 27, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

FC Dallas 20 wins, 64 goals …

Real 13 wins, 51 goals …

Ties 10

AT DALLAS:

FC Dallas 13 wins, 36 goals …

Real 1 wins, 15 goals …

Ties 5

MOST GOALS AS A TEENAGER, SINGLE-SEASON

Player Goals Club Season Diego Fagundez 13 NE 2013 Ricardo Pepi 13 DAL 2021 Jozy Altidore 9 NYR 2007

Since 1996, FC Dallas is 26-25-19 and has a 0.507 winning percentage during the month of October.

FC Dallas is 14th in the league with 43 goals scored and 12th with 43 assists, while Real Salt Lake is tied for sixth in the league with 48 goals and second with 54 assists.

FC Dallas has conceded the most goals (52) in the Western Conference, while Real Salt Lake has allowed (46) in the Western Conference.

After falling to LAFC and drawing 2-2 with LA Galaxy, FC Dallas is now winless in its last nine games, which is tied for the longest active winless streak in MLS with FC Cincinnati.

Coach Marco Ferruzzi is 0-3-2 after replacing Luchi Gonzalez.

Homegrown Jesús Ferreira set a new career-high for goal contributions in a season with seven goals and eight assists in 24 appearances.

Last season, FC Dallas played 18 different lineups in 22 regular season matches. This season, FC Dallas has fielded 28 different lineups in 31 matches.

Since 2015, FCD is 78-7-20 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.858 winning percentage and 79-6-17 when scoring at least two goals.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Franco Jara (45)

Brandon Servania (41)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Bryan Acosta (49)

Bressan (43)

Paxton Pomykal (40)

150 MLS STARTS

Ryan Hollingshead (146)

OVERALL FCD APPEARANCES

Matt Hedges — 280

Jason Kreis — 247

Bobby Rhine — 212

Ryan Hollingshead — 190