FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers – lineup prediction and game info

8th place FC Dallas (1-1-1) hosts 6th place Portland Timbers (1-0-2) tonight at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium.

Broadcasting

TV (English): TXA 21 and FCDTV Network. 7 pm CT.

TV (Spanish): Estrella TV (KMPX-29).

Local streaming: fcdallas.com/stream.

Outside market streaming: ESPN+

Radio English: FCDallas.com/Radio at 7 pm.

Radio Spanish: 1270AM, at 7:30 pm CT.

Lineup Prediction

Will Alan Velasco start? That’s the big question, isn’t it?

To be honest, I’m still trying to figure out this coach. How much do some of these things matter?

1. Start your best players.

2. Matchups.

3. Win and stick with the same XI.

4. Reward a goal scorer.

5. Rotations.

6. Minute loan management.

Based on a conversation this week with Coach Nico Estevez, I know last week Nanu and Velasco both had minute restrictions. Nanu got two subs appearances, getting more minutes each game, then started last week with a 70’ish limit.

So following that pattern, Velasco was on a 20’ish minute limit last game… So I’m predicting that Velasco will come off the bench for one more game, shortly after halftime. (That’s the same prediction I made on the podcast.)

Could Velasco start? Yes, sure, of course, he could. Start and come off at 50 potentially. But I’m feeling a second sub prior to getting the start.

Nanu I think starts and goes 90.

Marco Farfan, despite being rested during the week, should still start with a 70-minute sub perhaps with Ema Twumasi coming on for him.

Nothing else should change.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI predict vs Portland Timbers for March 19, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Ema Twumasi

Facundo Quingnon

Nkosi Tafari

Franco Jara

Eddie Munjoma

Kalil ElMedkhar

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Alan Velasco

Remember, bench building is about filling roles and responding to eventualities. So it seems Kalil Elmedkhar‘s recent usage as an 8 (Paxton’s spot) in addition to being a wing seems to be getting him in ahead of Szabolcs Schön.

Injury Report

FC Dallas (as of March 16)

OUT

Nicky Hernandez – bilateral leg fasciotomy

Note: I did see Hernandez participate in some training activities this week. So while he’s listed as out he could be back soon.

Portland Timbers (as of March 17)

OUT

Eryk Williamson – knee surgery

Felipe Mora – knee surgery

Tega Ikoba – abdominal

Hunter Sulte – left ankle sprain

Cristhian Paredes – Hamstring

I did read some stories online saying Williamson might be back.

Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for week 4 of 2022, FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Allen Chapman

AR1: Jason White

AR2: Meghan Mullen

4TH: Matt Thompson

VAR: Armando Villarreal

AVAR: Chantal Boudreau

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 1-1-1 (4 points – 8th in West)

1-1-1 (4 points – 8th in West) POR record : 1-0-2 (5 points – 6th in West)

: 1-0-2 (5 points – 6th in West) FCD vs. POR all-time : 9-8-7 (41 goals scored, 30 goals conceded)

: 9-8-7 (41 goals scored, 30 goals conceded) FCD vs. POR all-time home: 8-1-4 (31 goals scored, 13 goal conceded)

Game Info

Military Appreciation Night & Postgame Fireworks

Throughout the night Dallas and Toyota will honor active-duty military personnel and veterans with their annual Military Appreciation Night. Fans are invited to remain in their seats for a postgame fireworks show.

The Timbers have won only two of their last 10 matches against FC Dallas (D4 including a penalty shootout loss, L4) dating back to 2017.

Neither team has managed consecutive wins against the other since Dallas won three straight in 2016.

FCD’s new left back, Marco Farfan, is a Portland native and former Timbers Homegrown player.

Alan Velasco is the third player in the last 10 seasons to score on his debut for FC Dallas (Francis Atuahene in 2019, Jesús Ferreira in 2017). The last Dallas player to score in each of his first two MLS matches was Kenny Cooper in 2006.

This season, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 1,003 minutes and accumulated 12 appearances.

Since 2015, FCD is 80-8-22 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.861 winning percentage and 81-6-17 when scoring at least two goals.

Portland did not surrender a shot on target vs Austin, registering its first clean sheet of the campaign.

The Timbers have gone unbeaten in their last 10 matches in MLS play, scoring a goal in each of those matches, tallying 19 goals during that span.

Timbers midfielder Yimmi Chara currently leads the team in goals (2) and assists (2).

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Franco Jara — (49)

Brandon Servania — (47)

50 MLS STARTS

Marco Farfan — (47)

Paxton Pomykal — (45)

All-Time MLS Home Wins

LA Galaxy — 233 FC Dallas — 224