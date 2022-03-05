FC Dallas vs New England Revolution – game day into and lineup prediction

FC Dallas has their first away game of the season today at 12:30 pm CT against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

TV/Radio

English: TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 12:30 pm CT.

In Market Stream: fcdallas.com/stream.

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

I don’t think anyone played poorly enough to get yanked and most couches want to give the open day starters a run of a couple of games before making changes.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nanu

Isaiah Parker

Facundo Quignon

Beni Redzic

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Nkosi Tafari

Kalil ElMedkhar

Eddie Munjoma

On his latest podcast, @Sarge985 says that Earl Edwards Jr. will start in net against #DTID #NERevs — Seth (@SethMan31) March 4, 2022

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Nicky Hernandez (bilateral leg fasciotomy)

: Nicky Hernandez (bilateral leg fasciotomy) OUT: Franco Jara (right knee sprain)

New England Revolution

QUESTIONABLE: Brad Knighton (head)

Kit Info

The MLS kit chart for FC Dallas vs New England Revolution. (Courtesy MLS)

Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 0-0-1 (1 point – 6th in West)

0-0-1 (1 point – 6th in West) NE record : 0-0-1 (1 point – 6th in East)

: 0-0-1 (1 point – 6th in East) FCD vs. NE all-time : 19-23-4 (63 goals scored, 70 goals conceded)

: 19-23-4 (63 goals scored, 70 goals conceded) FCD vs. NE all-time home: 8-12-1 (30 goals scored, 39 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is unbeaten in nine straight matches against New England (W8 D1) dating back to the start of the 2012 season.

FC Dallas has not kept a clean sheet in any of its last 20 away matches (including playoffs).

Revolution Assistant Coach Dave van den Bergh played for FC Dallas in 2009. He recorded three goals and 11 assists across 30 appearances.

Revolution center back Omar Gonzalez won the Dallas Cup SuperGroup while playing for the Dallas Texans, the first US club to accomplish the feat.

ALL-TIME MLS COACHING LEADERS: REGULAR-SEASON WINS



T-1. Bruce Arena 240

T-1. Sigi Schmid 240

3. Bob Bradley 180

T-4. Peter Vermes 171

T-4. Dominic Kinnear 170

Since 1996, FC Dallas has a 6-12-8 record for its first road match of the season.

FC Dallas conceded the most goals (56) in the Western Conference and the third-most in the league (behind FC Cincinnati (74) and Toronto FC (66)). The most goals conceded by Dallas during a regular season is 64 which occurred during the 2003 season.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.859 winning percentage and 80-6-17 when scoring at least two goals.

Since 2015, FCD is 79-8-22 when scoring first.

MLS 300 CLUB WINS

LA Galaxy — 364 wins Sporting Kansas City — 339 New York Red Bulls — 339 FC Dallas — 334

All-Time MLS Road Wins

LA Galaxy — 130 Sporting Kansas City — 120 New York Red Bulls — 116 Columbus Crew — 113 D.C. United — 112 FC Dallas — 110