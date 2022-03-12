FC Dallas vs Nashville SC – Lineup prediction and game info

FC Dallas hosts Nashville SC tonight at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium.

TV and Radio

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 7 pm CT.

ONLINE: For viewers inside DFW and the FCDTV Network: fcdallas.com/stream.

Outside the DFW and FCDTV Network: ESPN+

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio at 7 pm.

Spanish Radio: 1270AM, starting at 7:30 pm CT.

Lineup Prediction

My only change is predicting that Alan Velasco will not only debut but start. The club is going heavy on the probable debut angle, but I’m going one step further.

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas XI versus Nashville SC on March 12, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nanu

Facundo Quingnon

Nkosi Tafari

Franco Jara

Eddie Munjoma

Szabolcs Schön

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Jader Obrian

Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Nicky Hernandez (bilateral leg fasciotomy)

Nashville SC

OUT: Irakoze Donasiyano – Left Thigh

Kit Assignments

Kits for FC Dallas vs Nashville SC, March 12, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Referee Assignments

REF: Ramy Touchan

AR1: Brian Dunn

AR2: Gjovalin Bori

4TH: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: Jon Freemon

AVAR: Jennifer Garner

Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 0-1-1 (1 point – 10th in West)

0-1-1 (1 point – 10th in West) NSH record : 1-0-1 (4 points – 4th in West)

: 1-0-1 (4 points – 4th in West) FCD vs. NSH all-time : 1-2-1 (1 goal scored, 4 goals conceded)

: 1-2-1 (1 goal scored, 4 goals conceded) FCD vs. NSH all-time home: 0-1-1 (0 goals scored, 1 goal conceded)

FC Dallas has won just one of its last 14 matches dating back to the beginning of September 2021 (D6 L7). The nine points Dallas has collected in that time is second-worst in MLS ahead of only FC Cincinnati (3).

Including last season’s playoffs, Nashville has lost only one of its last 14 matches (W4 D9, including a penalty shootout loss).

FC Dallas has only won one of the four meetings since Nashville SC joined MLS in 2020.

In 2021, FC Dallas fielded 30 different lineups in 34 matches only using the same lineup in back-to-back games four times. Head Coach Nico Estevez used the same starting XI for the first two matches of his FC Dallas career.

Nashville SC is in the middle of an eight-match road trip before opening the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada on May 1.

Since debuting in MLS, Nashville SC is the league leader in shutouts in the regular season with 23 and

has recorded 15 shutouts in 33 MLS road matches.

Nashville SC owns a 19W-4L-6D overall record when scoring the first goal of the match.

Since 2015, FCD is 79-8-22 when scoring first.

Nashville SC owns a 15W-0L-5D all-time record when scoring two or more goals in a match.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.859 winning percentage and 80-6-17 when scoring at least two goals.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Franco Jara — (48)

Brandon Servania — (45)

50 MLS STARTS

Marco Farfan — (45)

Paxton Pomykal — (43)

300 MLS APPEARANCES

Matt Hedges — (283)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paul Arriola — (90)

ALL-TIME MLS HOME WINS

LA Galaxy — 233 FC Dallas — 224 New York Red Bulls — 222 Columbus Crew — 219 D.C. United — 218



