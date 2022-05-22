FC Dallas vs Minnesota United – lineup prediction and game info

3rd-in-the-West FC Dallas (6-2-4, 22 points) hosts the Loons of 9th-in-the-West Minnesota United (4-5-3, 15 points) tonight at 6 pm at Toyota Stadium.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 5:30 pm CT.

Local stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market stream: ESPN+.

TV (Spanish): Estrella TV (KMPX-29) beginning at 6 pm.

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio beginning at 5:30 pm.

Spanish Radio: 1270AM, starting at 6 pm CT.

Lineup Prediction

According to FCD, Jose Martinez and Maarten Paes are no longer on Health and Safety Protocol… however, Alan Velasco does remain out for that reason. So I have Martinez and Paes back in and Jader Obrain keeping the left wing spot of Velasco.

Nkosi Tafari played quite well, I thought, but he’s played twice this week already and Coach Nico Estevez seems to prefer Martinez anyway.

Facundo Quignon has played really well of late and I thought Brandon Servania was terrific midweek so I have both to them with Paxton Pomykal. I actually think Pomykal needs a game off and I’d like to see Tsiki Ntsabeleng start for him but I don’t think he will.

Nanu played mid-week but I don’t think he keeps Ema Twumasi out.

3rd Degree’s FCD XI prediction for May 22, 2022, vs MNUFC.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Nanu

Edwin Cerrillo

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Franco Jara

Szabolcs Schön

Kalil ElMedkhar

Eddie Munjoma

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT

Alan Velasco (Health and Safety Protocols)

Minnesota United

OUT

H. Dotson – Knee (out for the season)

N. Hansen – Thigh

J. McMaster – Shoulder

R. Metanire – Thigh

P. Weah – Knee

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 6-2-4 (22 points – 3rd in West)

6-2-4 (22 points – 3rd in West) MIN record : 4-5-3 (15 points – 9th in West)

: 4-5-3 (15 points – 9th in West) FCD vs. MIN all-time : 5-5-2 (17 goals scored, 17 goals conceded)

: 5-5-2 (17 goals scored, 17 goals conceded) FCD vs. MIN all-time home: 4-0-2 (13 goals scored, 5 goal conceded)

Kit Assignements

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Minnesota United on May 22, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

Minnesota United is unbeaten in five straight matches against FC Dallas.

Paul Arriola scored FC Dallas’ only goal against Vancouver on Wednesday, his third straight game with a goal, the first time he’s scored in three straight MLS matches in his career.

Eight of Robin Lod’s 14 MLS goals since the start of the 2021 season have been in the 75th minute or later.

In 2022, FC Dallas has fielded 11 different lineups in 12 matches so far.

Since 2015, FCD is 83-9-22 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.864 winning percentage and 86-6-18 when scoring at least two goals.

Dallas has 23 assists as a team, good for fourth in the league; however, no single player has more than three.

Dayne St. Clair’s 79.6% save percentage is second among goalkeepers with six or more appearances, and best of the five goalkeepers with 40 or more saves.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Edwin Cerrillo — (48)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Jesús Ferreira — (93)

100 MLS STARTS

Paul Arriola — (93)

HOME WINS

LA Galaxy — 235 FC Dallas — 229