FC Dallas vs LAFC – lineup prediction and game info

FC Dallas hosts Los Angeles FC this Wednesday, tonight at 7 pm at Toyota Stadium.
Game Info
TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 6:30 pm CT.
The match will also be shown on Estrella TV (KMPX-29) in Spanish.
ONLINE: For viewers inside DFW and the FCDTV Network, the match will also be streamed live on fcdallas.com/stream.
The match will be also be streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish for viewers outside the DFW and FCDTV Network markets. (ESPN+ blackout restrictions apply)
LISTEN
English: FCDallas.com/Radio
Spanish: 1270AM, starting at 7PM CT.
Buzz’s Lineup Prediction
Ricardo Pepi is out, probably. Coach Marco Ferruzi says there is a chance he could be ready in time. Misdirect or real chance? We’ll see. Since Jesus Ferreira has been such a strong force as an off-striker I’m penciling in Franco Jara at the 9. If Pepi can start, it will of course be Pepi.
Facundo Quignon is also out but that’s an easy swap, Edwin Cerrillo played really well against Minnesota United and deserves the spot.
Paxton Pomykal and Jader Obrian on the wings. Brandon Servania was my Man of the Match last game so I have him keeping his spot over Bryan Acosta who is usually slow to rebound after call ups anyway.
Ryan Hollingshead, Ema Twumasi, and Matt Hedges are, pretty much, locks and I’ll stick in Bressan for now at left center back but it could just as easily be Jose Martinez.
Jimmy Maurer has come off the injury list but Phelipe was awesome last game. Still, I will default to Maurer.
Bench Prediction
Phelipe
Justin Che
Jose Martinez
Eddie Munjoma
Kalil ElMedkhar
Andres Ricaurte
Bryan Acosta
Nkosi Tafari
Freddy Vargas
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain)
OUT: Johnny Nelson (back surgery)
OUT: Facundo Quignon (thigh injury)
OUT: Ricardo Pepi (foot injury)
LAFC
Questionable: Carlos Vela – R Quad
Questionable: Eduard Atuesta – R Shoulder
OUT: Erik Dueñas – L Knee
OUT: Julian Gaines – Pelvic Stress Fracture
OUT: Mahala Opoku – L Knee
OUT: Alvaro Quezada – Chest
OUT: Eddie Segura – R Knee
OUT: Francisco Ginella – L Knee
Suspensions
SUSPENDED: none
SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:
DAL: Szabolcs Schon, Ema Twumasi
SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:
DAL: Jader Obrian, Bryan Acosta, Edwin Cerrillo …
LFC: Cristian Arango, Jose Cifuentes, Raheem Edwards, Jesus Murillo, Bryce Duke
Officials
REFEREE: Chris Penso.
AR1 (bench): Ryan Graves;
AR2 (opposite): Ian McKay;
4th: Sergii Demianchuk;
VAR: Timothy Ford;
AVAR: Jennifer Garner
MLS Kit Assignments
More Game Info
MOST GOALS AS A TEENAGER, SINGLE-SEASON
|Player
|Goals
|Club
|Season
|Diego Fagundez
|13
|NE
|2013
|Ricardo Pepi
|13
|DAL
|2021
|Jozy Altidore
|9
|NYR
|2007
FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 8,374 minutes and have made 145 appearances in the past 28 matches during the 2021 season, surpassing the 4,949 minutes played during the 2020 MLS regular season.
FC Dallas is tied for 15th in the league with 39 goals scored and tied for 14th with 37 assists, while LAFC is ninth in the league with 43 goals and tied for 11th with 40 assists.
Ricardo Pepi is tied for sixth in the Golden Boot race with 13 goals scored (3 GWG), is the highest-scoring American in the league and one of four players with three multi-goal games.
Szabolcs Schön and Jesús Ferreira lead FC Dallas with six assists.
FC Dallas has conceded the most goals (47) in the Western Conference along with San Jose Earthquakes, while LAFC is 16th in the league with only 42 goals allowed.
Since 2015, FCD is 78-6-19 when scoring first.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.870 winning percentage and 79-5-16 when scoring at least two goals.
FC Dallas Homegrowns have scored a total of 21 goals (53.8% of FCD’s goals) and recorded 15 assists this season.
50 FCD APPEARANCES
Franco Jara (43)
Brandon Servania (39)
50 FC DALLAS STARTS
Bryan Acosta (49)
Bressan (43)
Paxton Pomykal (38)
150 MLS STARTS
Ryan Hollingshead (144)
300 CLUB WINS
- LA Galaxy — 362 wins
- Sporting Kansas City — 337
- New York Red Bulls — 336
- FC Dallas — 333
HOME WINS
- LA Galaxy — 232
- FC Dallas — 223