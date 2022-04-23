FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (3-1-3, 12 points) hosts 5th place Houston Dynamo (3-1-3, 12 points) today at 2 pm CT.

Broadcast Info

TV (Spanish): TUDN and Univision beginning at 2 pm CT.

Stream (English): MLS’s Twitter account.

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio the pregame show starts at 1:30 pm.

Spanish: 1270AM, starting at 2 pm CT.

Lineup Prediction

As we get deeper into the season, we’re learning more and more about Coach Nico Estevez’s rotations and tendencies. For the most part, he’s got a set XI with 1 position rotating and 1 position perhaps up for grabs still.

But we can also see games off and man-management moves at any time. Thankfully, Coach Nico rotated the entire team for the Cup game so he can have a first-choice XI today.

The rotating spot looks to be the 6 with Edwin Cerrillo at home and Facundo Quingnon on the road for grind-out situations. Cerrillo played in the open cup Tuesday and Facundo in NY last weekend. This being a home game I expect it to be Cerrillo.

Right back is the other big battle. Nanu is off the injured list and Twumasi played both games this week at NY and against FC Tulsa. So perhaps Nanu is back?

And that’s about it. Jader Obrian could start but right now he looks to be the off-bench threat. Thomas Roberts is back, could he make the bench?

3rd Degree’s FCD XI prediction vs Houston Dynamo on April, April 23, 2022

Bench?

Maurer

Obrian

Jara

Quignon

Tafari

T. Ntsabeleng

Schön (I thought he looked good on Tuesday but it could easily be ElMedkhar)

Munjoma

Twumasi

Kit Assignments

TBA – But, obviously, FCD tends to wear red at home for the most part but against Houston, they do sometimes mix it up.

Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Injuries: None

International Duty: Antonio Carrera

Houston Dynamo

Injuries: None

International Duty: Juan Castilla, Xavier Valdez, Brooklyn Raines

Houston Lineup Predict

It’s a big game, so here’s a little extra… a Houston Dynamo XI prediction. Like FC Dallas, the Dynamo did almost an entire rotation against RGV Toros in the Open Cup Tuesday.

3rd Degree’s Houston DYnamo XI prediction at FC Da;;as, April 23, 2022

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 3-1-3 (12 points – 4th in West)

3-1-3 (12 points – 4th in West) HOU record : 3-1-3 (12 points – 5th in West)

: 3-1-3 (12 points – 5th in West) FCD vs. HOU all-time : 13-13-16 (66 goals scored, 60 goals conceded)

: 13-13-16 (66 goals scored, 60 goals conceded) FCD vs. HOU all-time home: 9-3-8 (35 goals scored, 23 goal conceded)

Officials

REF: Victor Rivas

AR1: Brooke Mayo

AR2: Jeffrey Swartzel

4TH: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

VAR: Armando Villarreal

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Rivas Stats

42 games

3.81 yellow cards per game

9 red cards

18 penalties

25.29 fouls per game

More Game Info

The home side is unbeaten in the last 15 meetings between FC Dallas and Houston (W7 D8).

FC Dallas is unbeaten in five straight matches following a scoreless draw at the Red Bulls on Saturday (W3 D2), the club’s longest run without a loss since September-October 2018.

The Dynamo are unbeaten in five straight matches following a scoreless draw with the Timbers on Saturday (W3 D2), the club’s longest run without a loss since July-September 2020.

Jáder Obrian has scored three goals in three career matches against the Dynamo, including two in the last meeting in September. Four of Obrian’s 10 MLS goals have been scored against Texan opponents.

The Dynamo have won an MLS-low 8.9 fouls per match this season.

Since the start of 2013, FC Dallas is 10-4-9 in league play against Houston, and have won the three meetings between the teams in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

The FC Dallas defense has only conceded four goals in seven matches this season making them second in the league and first in the Western Conference with the least amount of goals allowed.

FC Dallas has allowed just four goals in its first seven matches this season, equaling its second-best defensive start to a campaign.

FC Dallas claimed Copa Tejas in 2021 – a fan-driven competition between the Texas teams – after defeating Austin FC, 2-1, on Oct. 30 at Toyota Stadium.

The Dynamo won the Texas Derby in 2021 with a 1-0-2 record.

50 MLS STARTS

Paxton Pomykal — (48)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paul Arriola — (95)

300 MLS APPEARANCES

Matt Hedges — (289)

All-Time HOME WINS

LA Galaxy — 234 FC Dallas — 227 (200th on 8-18-18 vs. MNUFC)

FC Dallas Goals

Jesus Ferreira 5 Brandon Servania 1 Alan Velasco 1 Paul Arriola 1 Franco Jara 1 Jader Obrian 1

Houston Dynamo Goals

Darwin Quintero 4 Fafa Picault 2 Sebas Ferreira 2 Tyler Pasher 1 Teenage Hadebe 1