FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (3-1-3, 12 points) hosts 5th place Houston Dynamo (3-1-3, 12 points) today at 2 pm CT.
Socials: #DALvHOU
Broadcast Info
TV (Spanish): TUDN and Univision beginning at 2 pm CT.
Stream (English): MLS’s Twitter account.
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio the pregame show starts at 1:30 pm.
Spanish: 1270AM, starting at 2 pm CT.
Lineup Prediction
As we get deeper into the season, we’re learning more and more about Coach Nico Estevez’s rotations and tendencies. For the most part, he’s got a set XI with 1 position rotating and 1 position perhaps up for grabs still.
But we can also see games off and man-management moves at any time. Thankfully, Coach Nico rotated the entire team for the Cup game so he can have a first-choice XI today.
The rotating spot looks to be the 6 with Edwin Cerrillo at home and Facundo Quingnon on the road for grind-out situations. Cerrillo played in the open cup Tuesday and Facundo in NY last weekend. This being a home game I expect it to be Cerrillo.
Right back is the other big battle. Nanu is off the injured list and Twumasi played both games this week at NY and against FC Tulsa. So perhaps Nanu is back?
And that’s about it. Jader Obrian could start but right now he looks to be the off-bench threat. Thomas Roberts is back, could he make the bench?
Bench?
Maurer
Obrian
Jara
Quignon
Tafari
T. Ntsabeleng
Schön (I thought he looked good on Tuesday but it could easily be ElMedkhar)
Munjoma
Twumasi
Kit Assignments
TBA – But, obviously, FCD tends to wear red at home for the most part but against Houston, they do sometimes mix it up.
Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
Injuries: None
International Duty: Antonio Carrera
Houston Dynamo
Injuries: None
International Duty: Juan Castilla, Xavier Valdez, Brooklyn Raines
Houston Lineup Predict
It’s a big game, so here’s a little extra… a Houston Dynamo XI prediction. Like FC Dallas, the Dynamo did almost an entire rotation against RGV Toros in the Open Cup Tuesday.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 3-1-3 (12 points – 4th in West)
- HOU record: 3-1-3 (12 points – 5th in West)
- FCD vs. HOU all-time: 13-13-16 (66 goals scored, 60 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. HOU all-time home: 9-3-8 (35 goals scored, 23 goal conceded)
Officials
REF: Victor Rivas
AR1: Brooke Mayo
AR2: Jeffrey Swartzel
4TH: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
VAR: Armando Villarreal
AVAR: TJ Zablocki
Rivas Stats
42 games
3.81 yellow cards per game
9 red cards
18 penalties
25.29 fouls per game
More Game Info
The home side is unbeaten in the last 15 meetings between FC Dallas and Houston (W7 D8).
FC Dallas is unbeaten in five straight matches following a scoreless draw at the Red Bulls on Saturday (W3 D2), the club’s longest run without a loss since September-October 2018.
The Dynamo are unbeaten in five straight matches following a scoreless draw with the Timbers on Saturday (W3 D2), the club’s longest run without a loss since July-September 2020.
Jáder Obrian has scored three goals in three career matches against the Dynamo, including two in the last meeting in September. Four of Obrian’s 10 MLS goals have been scored against Texan opponents.
The Dynamo have won an MLS-low 8.9 fouls per match this season.
Since the start of 2013, FC Dallas is 10-4-9 in league play against Houston, and have won the three meetings between the teams in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.
The FC Dallas defense has only conceded four goals in seven matches this season making them second in the league and first in the Western Conference with the least amount of goals allowed.
FC Dallas has allowed just four goals in its first seven matches this season, equaling its second-best defensive start to a campaign.
FC Dallas claimed Copa Tejas in 2021 – a fan-driven competition between the Texas teams – after defeating Austin FC, 2-1, on Oct. 30 at Toyota Stadium.
The Dynamo won the Texas Derby in 2021 with a 1-0-2 record.
50 MLS STARTS
Paxton Pomykal — (48)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paul Arriola — (95)
300 MLS APPEARANCES
Matt Hedges — (289)
All-Time HOME WINS
- LA Galaxy — 234
- FC Dallas — 227 (200th on 8-18-18 vs. MNUFC)
FC Dallas Goals
|Jesus Ferreira
|5
|Brandon Servania
|1
|Alan Velasco
|1
|Paul Arriola
|1
|Franco Jara
|1
|Jader Obrian
|1
Houston Dynamo Goals
|Darwin Quintero
|4
|Fafa Picault
|2
|Sebas Ferreira
|2
|Tyler Pasher
|1
|Teenage Hadebe
|1