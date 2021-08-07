FC Dallas vs Austin FC – lineup prediction and game info

9th place FC Dallas (4-7-6) hosts 12th place Austin FC (4-8-4) tonight at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm.

TV (English): TXA21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 7 pm CT.

Spanish on Estrella TV (KMPX-29).

ONLINE: For viewers inside DFW and the FCDTV Network, the match will also be streamed live on fcdallas.com/stream.

Streaming: ESPN+ in English and Spanish

For viewers outside the DFW and FCDTV Network markets. (ESPN+ blackout restrictions apply)*

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio hosted by Tyler Kern.

Spanish Radio: Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon will call the game in Spanish on 1270AM, starting at 7:30 pm CT.

Buzz’s Lineup Prediction

Just like the last game, you have to think with that results that Coach Luchi Gonzalez will stick with the same team. But I still think he’s itching to get Bryan Acosta in… and again, just like I did last game – and was wrong – I think Luchi will put Acosta in for Edwin Cerrillo, particularly at home.

Maybe I’ll be wrong again though.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction against Austin FC on August 7, 2021.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Edwin Cerrillo

Franco Jara

Jader Obrian

Freddy Vargas

Matt Hedges

Johnny Nelson

Brandon Servania

Andres Ricaurte

Could Jose Martinez be back and make the bench?

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT: Justin Che (lower leg)

Austin FC

OUT : Aaron Schoenfeld (left knee)

: Aaron Schoenfeld (left knee) OUT : Ulises Segura (left knee)

: Ulises Segura (left knee) OUT : Ben Sweat (ACL)

: Ben Sweat (ACL) OUT : Danny Hoesen (left hip)

: Danny Hoesen (left hip) OUT: McKinze Gaines (left adductor strain)

Potential Suspension

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Bressan …

ATX: Daniel Pereira

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

DAL: Bryan Acosta, Jader Obrian, Ema Twumasi, Franco Jara …

ATX: Diego Fagundez, Jhohan Romana

Officials

REFEREE: Alan Kelly.

AR1 (bench): Ian McKay;

AR2 (opposite): Ryan Graves;

4th: Chris Ruska;

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero;

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Kelly MLS Career:

141 games;

FC/gm: 24.1;

Y/gm: 3.3;

R: 18;

pens: 52

MLS Kit Assignments

Kit assignments for Austin FC at FC Dallas, August 7, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

Kit Disclaimer: the FC Dallas social media stuff the last day or two has been showing powder blue and the ‘Nado kit. That kind of thing usually matches the kits the team will be wearing. So take the above MLS-produced graphic with a grain of salt.

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: First meeting.

FC Dallas has lost only two of 20 home matches against expansion teams in the club’s MLS history (W15 D3), though one of those losses came at the hands of Nashville last season. The other home defeat for FC Dallas against an expansion side was against Chicago in 1998 (who won the double).

FC Dallas has lost only 1 of its last 31 home matches dating back to May 2019 (W17 D13).

Ricardo Pepi has scored seven goals in his last four home matches, scoring at least once in all four matches in that span. The only FC Dallas player in the last 10 years with a longer home scoring streak was Zdenek Ondrasek, who scored in six straight home matches from August 2019 to March 2020.

FC Dallas is tied for 14th in the league along with one other team with 21 goals and 21 assists, while Austin FC is tied for last in the league with 13 goals.

FC Dallas is 19th in the league with 25 goals allowed through 17 games, while Austin has allowed the seventh least amount of goals (18 goals in 16 games).

Since 2015, FCD is 76-5-18 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has an 0.894 winning percentage and 77-3-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Austin FC is currently second in pass percentage (85.3%), accurate passes per match (421.4), pass

success percentage (85.6) and in average possession (55.3%).

Brad Stuver is currently ranked second in the league in saves (66) with 78.6% shots faced saved and leads

Austin FC in minutes played (1440).

Midfielder Diego Fagundez is four (4) assists short of joining Major League Soccer’s 50 goals-50 assists

club.

Midfielder and Club Captain Alex Ring has started in 126 out of 127 MLS regular-season games played.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Jimmy Maurer (45)

Ricardo Pepi (40)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Bryan Acosta (45)

Jimmy Maurer (45)

MLS ALL-TIME HOME WINS

LA Galaxy — 231 FC Dallas — 222