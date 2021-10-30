FC Dallas vs Austin FC – lineup prediction and game info

12th place FC Dallas (29 points) takes on last place Austin FC (28 points) with the Copa Tejas on the line. Win and FC Dallas brings home the trophy.

The winner of this year’s Copa Tejas will be decided by Saturday’s game between FC Dallas and Austin FC. Currently, Dallas and Houston are tied on 8 points and Austin trails closely with 6. FCD can clinch the Copa title with either a win or a draw and Austin must win to claim what would be its first-ever trophy.

Game Info

KICKOFF: October 29 at 8:00 pm CT

LOCATION: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

FORECAST: Clear, 61°F

HASHTAG: #DALvATX

TV–TXA21: Mark Followill and Steve Davis

TV–KMPX-29: Gerardo Velázquez de León, Homar Rojas, Carolina

Coronado

STREAM–FCDALLAS.COM/STREAM

RADIO–FCDALLAS.COM/RADIO

SPANISH RADIO–TUDN 1270AM: Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon

Buzz’s FCD Lineup Prediction

A win is really important here: trophy, bragging rights, etc. So while the post-game shouting between Coach Marco Ferruzzi and Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira that we talked about on the latest pod might, in other circumstances, result in a game off for the two Homegrowns, I don’t think it will this time.

Ema Twumasi comes off his one-game suspension so I expect him to step back in. Jose Martinez has appeared on the injury list as questionable with a knee issue so I’ve penciled in Bressan although I hope for Nkosi Tafari.

Paxton Pomykal is probably back in after a rotation mid-week. Brandon Servania continues to play phenomenal soccer and even with Facundo Quingon off the injury list Edwin Cerrillo deserves to stay in the XI.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Austin FC, October 20, 2021.

Bench Prediction

Kyle Zobeck

Freddy Vargas

Jose Martinez

Facundo Quignon

Franco Jara

Andres Ricaurte

Bryan Acosta

Nkosi Tafari

Szabolcs Schon

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain)

OUT: Johnny Nelson (back surgery)

OUT: Phelipe (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Jose Martinez (knee)

Austin FC

OUT: Defender Matt Besler (Concussion);

OUT: Defender Ben Sweat (Left ACL);

OUT: Midfielder Ulises Segura (Left Knee);

OUT: Forward Danny Hoesen (Left Hip);

OUT: Forward Rodney Redes (Left Knee);

OUT: Forward Aaron Schoenfeld (Left Knee)

Suspensions

SUSPENDED: None.

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Jader Obrian …

ATX: Jared Stroud, Alexander Ring

SUSPENDED/FINED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

DAL: Matt Hedges, Bryan Acosta, Szabolcs Schon, Bressan, Franco Jara …

ATX: Julio Cascante, Daniel Pereira

Officials

REFEREE: Silviu Petrescu

AST. REFS: Logan Brown, Jeffrey Greeson

4TH OFF.: Marcos DeOliveira

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Petrescu MLS Career:

182 games;

FC/gm: 27.5;

Y/gm: 4.0;

R: 25;

pens: 42

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Austin FC, October 30, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

FCD 2 wins, 7 goals …

Austin FC 0 wins, 2 goals …

Ties 0

AT TOYOTA STADIUM: FCD

1 win, 2 goals …

Austin FC 0 wins, 0 goals …

Ties 0.

MOST GOALS AS A TEENAGER, SINGLE-SEASON

Player Goals Club Season Diego Fagundez 13 NE 2013 Ricardo Pepi 13 DAL 2021 Jozy Altidore 9 NYR 2007

FC Dallas is 14th in the league with 44 goals scored and 11th with 44 assists, while Austin FC is last in the league with 31 goals and 22nd with 34 assists.

FC Dallas has conceded the most goals (54) in the Western Conference, while Austin FC has allowed (50) in the Western Conference. Both teams have allowed most of their goals in the second half (31).

FC Dallas has a 0.604 winning percentage and 13-7-5 record for the final home game of the season.

Jesús Ferreira set a new career-high for goal contributions in a season with seven goals and eight assists in 24 appearances.

FC Dallas is now winless in its last 10 games, which is tied for the longest active winless streak in MLS with FC Cincinnati. It is tied for the longest winless streak for the club since a 10-game drought in 2017.

FC Dallas had a 2-8-0 record (0.200 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021, while Austin FC is 4-10-0 (0.286 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal.

FC Dallas Homegrowns have scored a total of 22 goals (51.2% of FCD’s goals) and recorded 18 assists this season.

Austin FC is currently ranked first in saves per match (4.2).

Cecilio Domínguez is currently ranked first for the Club in goals scored (7), shots (65), shots on target (33), and shots on target per match (1.1).

Midfielder Diego Fagundez is two (2) assists short of joining Major League Soccer’s 50 goals-50 assists

club. Fagundez is on track to become the second-fastest MLS player to join the 50-50 club behind Landon Donovan.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Franco Jara (46)

Brandon Servania (42)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Bryan Acosta (49)

Bressan (43)

Paxton Pomykal (40)

150 MLS STARTS

Ryan Hollingshead (147)