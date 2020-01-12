FC Dallas U19s win MAST Final with 4-1 revenge win over SIMA Gold

FC Dallas rallied with a 4-goal 2nd half in the MAST Final to win the tournament on a 4-1 come from behind victory over SIMA Gold. Down 1-0 at the half on a PK, FCD got goals from Beni Redzic, Gibran Rayo, Malik Henry -Scott, and Tanner Tessman to claim the revenge win and the Montverde Academy Soccer Tournament title.

FCD’s Seth Wilson won the Golden Glove award as the best keeper in the tourney while center back Nico Carrera took home the best defender award.

FCD opened SuperGroup play with a 3-0 loss to the same SIMA Gold side back on Tuesday, then tied Valencia CF 1-1 on Wednesday to set up the all-important 3rd game. With their 2-0 over Jacuipense of Brazil, FCD advanced to the Final against SIMA Gold.

The FC Dallas U19s at the Montverde Academy Soccer Tournament. (Courtesy FC Dallas)