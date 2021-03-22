Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U19s for Dallas Cup 2021

This is the first in a short series on the rosters for the FC Dallas Academy teams in the Dallas Cup. MLSNext has so little info available this is the first time I’ve even gotten rosters for the 2020-21 FCD Academy sides.

In this space I’m going to list the entire roster for Dallas Cup here – and give you a few names to watch and why – with each team. Starting with the U19s.

There’s been such turnover with the U19s, there are five players on here I’ve never seen on an FCD Academy roster before. Consider the U19s – 2002s and 2003s – have “lost” Ricardo Pepi (FCD), Dante Sealy (FCD), Justin Che (FCD/Bayern), David Rodriguez (NTX/San Luis), Jonathan Gomez (Lou City), Diego Letayf (Tigres), Eric Gunera (Orlando City), Erik Centeno (Sac Republic), Edwin Villareal (Pachuca then El Paso Locomotive), Michael Sosa (left, came back, but not on this roster), Beni Redzic (NTX), and Collin Smith (FCD/NTX).

That’s a stunning amount of talent gone – literally a teams worth.

And it doesn’t even include the 2002s that graduated high school on time and moved on like Joel Bustamante and Nico Carrera who joined SpVgg Fürth and Holstein Kiel respectively. Or Jonathan Tomkinson who left FCD for Solar and then Norwich City.

Who to Watch

So even with all that talent already gone there are still some interesting players. The four U17s (2004s) playing up are for sure interesting – I’ll talk about them first – and I’ll throw in some other names.

Antonio Carrera – 2004. For me, the best GK in the Academy since Jesse Gonzalez. He’s trained with NTX and is currently in camp with FC Dallas. He played the last 30 minutes for FCD against OKC Energy on Saturday. So he might not even come down to the 19s for the DC.

Ty Reynolds – 2004. Most of you will know by now he’s Bryan’s younger brother. Like Bryan, he’s a wing converted to right back although he made the conversion earlier so he has a head start. Not quite the world-class athlete of Bryan but still a fantastic pro prospect.

Jose Gutierrez – 2004. A forward or wing who made the jump from Texans at the U17 level. He’s the best attacker left in this group along with Philip Akem.

Danny Elizalde – 2004. A former US U15 mid who’s being tried at left back and was promoted to the 19s in that capacity. I have yet to see him play in this spot so I have no idea how it’s going… I’m really looking forward to seeing what’s he’s got.

Grady Easton – Played two games with NTX last year and was a spring camp invite with NTX/FCD this month. Committed to SMU. He joined the FCD at the start of the 2019-20 season from RISA Texans so he’s another Eric Quill recruit.

Cesar Garcia – A linking mid who graduated high school last year and was going to play at SMU before covid derailed everything. He chose to play a gap year with the Academy instead. I said a year ago I wanted to see him signed to a North Texas SC contract as I think he’s got pro potential that Eric Quill could develop.

Riley O’Donnell & Josh Ramsey are both former Solar players who joined FCD this season, O’Donnell straight from Solar, Ramsey after a season with San Antonio FC.

Seth Wilson, Bailey Sparks, Joshua Ramsey, and Jonathan Tomkinson with the US U17s at the 2019 Nike Friendlies.

Complete U19 Roster

NoNamePos.Note
0Marcos CortezGK2003.
2Emiliano HernandezD2002.
3Gavin GallD2003.
4Grady EastonCBSMU Commit. Trains with FCD, played with NTX.
5Slade StarnesCB2003.
6Ivan Villatoro
7Eduardo Ruiz Gonzalez
8Luis Medina
9Philip AkemF2003. West Point Commit. Grown Ass Man.
12Alcibiades DuranM2003
13Antonio CarreraGK2004 (U17). Trains FCD and NTX. 13 is his number of choice. rather than the 1. AKA Juan Antonio Carrera-Zarzar
14Ty ReynoldsRB2004 (U17). Converted attacker.
17Riley O’DonnellF/W2002. Former Solar and US U17. UTD Commit.
18Johan Guereca Garcia
19Jose GutierrezF2004 (U17). Trained with NTX. Former Dallas Texan.
20Reece FragleD2003.
22Joel HernandezM2003. “JJ.”
23Cesar ElizaldeLB“Danny.” 2004 (U17). Former US U15 mid.
24Josh RamseyCB2002. Former Solar, SAFC, & US U17. Norte Dame Commit.
25Cesar GarciaM2002. SMU Commit.
26Pedrojose Reyes

Dallas Cup Schedule

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Black Rock FC RA Northwood U192 pmMoneyGram #5
Mon, March 29Capital City SC 01/02 Sky6 pmClassic League Complex #10
Wed, March 31Solar 02 Castro8 pmClassic League Complex #5

