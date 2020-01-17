FC Dallas U19s and U17s head to Guadalajara for games

It’s once again time for the annual FC Dallas U19 and U17 trip to Guadalajara, Mexico. Both teams will be playing a series of games and scrimmages. The two FCD teams leave tomorrow (Saturday, January 17) and return a week later. FCD will be facing both Chivas and Atlas as well as some other local sides.
This is one of the extra trips that falls outside the scheduled Academy budget and the kids (or families) pay for themselves. So the rosters aren’t at 100%.
Here are the travel squads for both age brackets with jersey numbers and a couple of notes.
U19 Travel Squad
Goalkeepers
0 – Seth Wilson – US 17.
40 – Zach Schawl
Defenders
8 – Erik Centeno
19 – Jesus Veloz
37 – Nico Carrera – Center back, US U17.
5 – Camilo Estrada
17 – Cristian Escribano
Midfielders
10 – Tanner Tessmann – US U20.
62 – Cesar Garcia – Sometimes listed as Cesar Reyes. USYNT
Erick Gunera – Honduran, new player.
36 – Ayden Nocus
14 – Rafael Pinzon
Forwards
13 – Eddie Knight
11 – Diego Maynez
18 – Malik Henry-Scott
24 – Andres Dicun
9 – Gibran Rayo – Newest North Texas SC signing. Mex U16, US U18.
U17 Travel Squad
Goalkeepers
13 – Antonio Carrera – Nico’s younger brother.
30 – Will Watson
Defenders
46 – Justin Che – center back, USYNT.
54 – Slade Starnes – center back.
35 – Jonathan Dadzie
44 – Edu Ruiz
20 – Ty Reynolds – Bryan’s younger brother, right back/mid.
59 – Will Baker
22 – Gonzalo Agustoni-Chagas
11 – Micah Kelley – left back.
2 – Alejandro Gonzalez
Midfielders
9. Amjot Narang
10. Ivan Villatoro
11. Santiago Ferreira – Jesus’ little brother
12. Luis Medina
19. Junior Duran
17. Josh Milla
Forwards
1 – Collin Smith – SMH, jersey no. 1. Honestly. USYNT.
65 – PJ Akem – Grown Ass Man (trademark Eddie Johnson)
55 – Jose Gutierrez
21 – Diego Gamez
Notes on Some Missing Names
Beni Redzic and Johnathan Gomez are not traveling. Kevin Bonilla is injured.
Diego Letayf (joined Tigres) and Michael Sosa (signed with an agent) have both left the Academy.