FC Dallas U19 Girls for Dallas Cup

Earlier today I dropped the Dallas Cup Roster for the FC Dallas U19 boys so it’s now time for the girls. Without a pro team for the women there’s isn’t the pathway to the pros angle for us to cover but since Dallas Cup is bringing back the girls bracket I wanted to give them some publicity here.

On the girls side, the FC Dallas Academy plays in the ECNL so this is the top team at the club in the U19 age bracket.

I’ve tried to find some notes on some of the girls. If you want to share some info about these young ladies hit us up on Twitter.

U19 Dallas Cup Roster

No.NamePos.Notes
1Camryn CiborowskiGK
2Brenna BrosamUSYNT ID Center call up in March. TCU commit.
3Kaitlyn GiamettaUSYNT ID Center call up in March. Texas Tech commit.
5Madison WilliamsDTulsa signing.
6Reaganne Crane
7Marina VeraUNT signing.
8Paige Dickson
11Ashlyn MillsMissouri signing.
12Averi FergusonM
13Alesandra MaldonadoOB/M/FUncommitted.
15Faith AdjeFAlso a HS track athlete.
16Riley BakerKansas State signing.
17Maia BrownArizona Commit.
18Emily LaPlanteFUnknown commit. But lots of UT retweets.
19Ashley McGuire
20Grace CroweGK
22Maeve JonesUSYNT ID Center call up in March. Illinois signing.
23Samantha Gomez
25Valerie Flores
27Brooke HartshornHS cross country runner.
31Georgia GuentherD
99JenClaire WaggonerMDrury University signing.
U19 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket B

Sat, March 27Solar U17 FDL Rodriguez12:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #7
Sun, March 28Solar ECNL 03 Grado2 pmToyota Soccer Center #8
Mon, March 29Shattuck-St Mary’s 024 pmToyota Soccer Center #7

