FC Dallas U19 Girls for Dallas Cup

Earlier today I dropped the Dallas Cup Roster for the FC Dallas U19 boys so it’s now time for the girls. Without a pro team for the women there’s isn’t the pathway to the pros angle for us to cover but since Dallas Cup is bringing back the girls bracket I wanted to give them some publicity here.

On the girls side, the FC Dallas Academy plays in the ECNL so this is the top team at the club in the U19 age bracket.

I’ve tried to find some notes on some of the girls. If you want to share some info about these young ladies hit us up on Twitter.

U19 Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Pos. Notes 1 Camryn Ciborowski GK 2 Brenna Brosam USYNT ID Center call up in March. TCU commit. 3 Kaitlyn Giametta USYNT ID Center call up in March. Texas Tech commit. 5 Madison Williams D Tulsa signing. 6 Reaganne Crane 7 Marina Vera UNT signing. 8 Paige Dickson 11 Ashlyn Mills Missouri signing. 12 Averi Ferguson M 13 Alesandra Maldonado OB/M/F Uncommitted. 15 Faith Adje F Also a HS track athlete. 16 Riley Baker Kansas State signing. 17 Maia Brown Arizona Commit. 18 Emily LaPlante F Unknown commit. But lots of UT retweets. 19 Ashley McGuire 20 Grace Crowe GK 22 Maeve Jones USYNT ID Center call up in March. Illinois signing. 23 Samantha Gomez 25 Valerie Flores 27 Brooke Hartshorn HS cross country runner. 31 Georgia Guenther D 99 JenClaire Waggoner M Drury University signing. ““

U19 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket B

Sat, March 27 Solar U17 FDL Rodriguez 12:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #7 Sun, March 28 Solar ECNL 03 Grado 2 pm Toyota Soccer Center #8 Mon, March 29 Shattuck-St Mary’s 02 4 pm Toyota Soccer Center #7