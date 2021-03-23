Categories FCD Academy, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U17 Girls for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U17 Girls for Dallas Cup 2021

Earlier today I dropped the Dallas Cup Roster for the FC Dallas U17 boys so it’s now time for the girls. Without a pro team for the women there’s isn’t the pathway to the pros angle for us to cover but since Dallas Cup is bringing back the girls bracket I wanted to give them some publicity.

On the girls’ side, the FC Dallas Academy plays in the ECNL so this is the top team at the club in the U17 age bracket. This group is made up of 2004s. I’ve tried to find some notes on some of the girls. If you want to share some info about these young ladies hit us up on Twitter.

Team Accolades
Second place in the ECNL Texas Conference.
National Ranking: 3rd overall Top Drawer Soccer
4th overall Youth Soccer ranking USA

Players to Watch

I admit it, I don’t know nearly as much about these girls’ teams. But sometimes a stat jumps out at you and makes you say, “Oh my.”

Taylor Zdrojewski – 91 goals this high school season at Celina in just 23 games.

That’s truly remarkable.

U17 Girls Roster for Dallas Cup

No.NamePos.Note
00Taylor RichardsGKThe very rare Jeff Cassar inspired 00!
3Seoyoon ChangOB“Alex”
5Abby-Lee SanogoD/M US National Team Pool/Camp.
6Eleanor HaysCBHS track athlete.
7Kaydence RamirezCMFormer Solar SC. Oregon commit.
8Alena UltesCM
9Nia ChaconM
10Alexis LeeF
13Jayme RamirezFTexas Tech commit.
15Taylor ZdrojewskiFHS track athlete.
17Olivia RameyGKOklahoma commit.
19Bella Carrillo
20Trinity EgertonD/M
21Hayden ColsonCBHS track athlete.
22Sisley StephensMArkansas Little Rock commit. HS Cross country runner.
23Piper HemperlyM
24Sydney JapicD/MBosnian U17 National Team
26Rachel BuckleElon commit.

Coach:  Aaron Gordon

U17 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket A

Sat, March 27BVB 04 Premier12:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #4
Sun, March 28Albion SC Central CAL AV 04 Academy2:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #4
Mon, March 29Solar ECNL 04 Williams10 amToyota Soccer Center #7
FCDU17ECNL_team
FC Dallas Girls U17 ECNL.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *