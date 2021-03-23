Categories FCD Academy, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U16 Girls for Dallas Cup 2021

Unlike the boys’ side where U16 and U17 are combined into one team, there is a separate Girls U16 Academy team that plays in the ECNL. So after the U19 and U17 girls, we are now onto the U16s.

The Girls’ U16s are 2005s. This currently is the youngest girls bracket at the Dallas Cup.

FCD U16 Team Accolades
1st Place U14 and U15 Frontier Conference US Girls Development Academy 2019 2020
9th overall Youth Soccer ranking USA

U16 Roster for Dallas Cup

No.NamePos.Note
1Sarah RuenesGK
2Madison StormbergF/WUSYNT Regional ID Center call up. US U17 Virtual Camp.
3Bella JamesCBUSYNT Regional ID Center call up.
6Jaden ThomasF/W“JT” USYNT.
7Rachel Ryter
8Taryn ThibeauCM
9Kayla RistiantoLB
10Melania FullertonCMUSYNT Regional ID Center call up. U17 grenada national team. HS track athlete. US U17 Virtual Camp.
12*Juliette Rayo
13Samantha Cortez
14*Taylor Person
18Avery WrenCBUSYNT Regional ID Center call up.
19Grace DeShetlerRB
20*Amaya Dawkins
21Aryanna JimisonCMUSYNT Regional ID Center call up. US U17 Virtual Camp.
22Emma AlvordRBHas played up with the FCD U19s.
24Alison BrandtGK
25Sarah Peyton WebbLB
44*Alana Owens
44Taylor CheathamF/WUSYNT Regional ID Center call up. US U17 Virtual Camp.
55*Mia Gildea
99*Elliana Ramirez
* These players had a “CP” next to their number on the DC roster. I have no idea what that means.

Coach: Matt Grubb (FC Dallas ECNL Director)
Assistant: Dan Bassett

U16 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket B

Sat, March 27Sparta FC 0510:30 amToyota Soccer Center #7
Sun, March 28USA SC 0512:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #7
Mon, March 29Solar ECNL U16 05 Bates4 pmToyota Soccer Center #4
2006s_FCDU16s
The FC Dallas U16 ECNL team (2005) at a goodbye party for Madison “Woody” Woodward, March 2021. (Courtesy FCD 05G ECNL)

  1. This is a very strong team. My daughter played with/against several of these girls before the age pure change. Melania Fullerton is a baller!

