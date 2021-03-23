FC Dallas U16 Girls for Dallas Cup 2021

Unlike the boys’ side where U16 and U17 are combined into one team, there is a separate Girls U16 Academy team that plays in the ECNL. So after the U19 and U17 girls, we are now onto the U16s.
The Girls’ U16s are 2005s. This currently is the youngest girls bracket at the Dallas Cup.
FCD U16 Team Accolades
1st Place U14 and U15 Frontier Conference US Girls Development Academy 2019 2020
9th overall Youth Soccer ranking USA
U16 Roster for Dallas Cup
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Sarah Ruenes
|GK
|2
|Madison Stormberg
|F/W
|USYNT Regional ID Center call up. US U17 Virtual Camp.
|3
|Bella James
|CB
|USYNT Regional ID Center call up.
|6
|Jaden Thomas
|F/W
|“JT” USYNT.
|7
|Rachel Ryter
|8
|Taryn Thibeau
|CM
|9
|Kayla Ristianto
|LB
|10
|Melania Fullerton
|CM
|USYNT Regional ID Center call up. U17 grenada national team. HS track athlete. US U17 Virtual Camp.
|12*
|Juliette Rayo
|13
|Samantha Cortez
|14*
|Taylor Person
|18
|Avery Wren
|CB
|USYNT Regional ID Center call up.
|19
|Grace DeShetler
|RB
|20*
|Amaya Dawkins
|21
|Aryanna Jimison
|CM
|USYNT Regional ID Center call up. US U17 Virtual Camp.
|22
|Emma Alvord
|RB
|Has played up with the FCD U19s.
|24
|Alison Brandt
|GK
|25
|Sarah Peyton Webb
|LB
|44*
|Alana Owens
|44
|Taylor Cheatham
|F/W
|USYNT Regional ID Center call up. US U17 Virtual Camp.
|55*
|Mia Gildea
|99*
|Elliana Ramirez
Coach: Matt Grubb (FC Dallas ECNL Director)
Assistant: Dan Bassett
U16 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket B
|Sat, March 27
|Sparta FC 05
|10:30 am
|Toyota Soccer Center #7
|Sun, March 28
|USA SC 05
|12:30 pm
|Toyota Soccer Center #7
|Mon, March 29
|Solar ECNL U16 05 Bates
|4 pm
|Toyota Soccer Center #4
1 Comment
This is a very strong team. My daughter played with/against several of these girls before the age pure change. Melania Fullerton is a baller!