FC Dallas U16 Girls for Dallas Cup 2021

Unlike the boys’ side where U16 and U17 are combined into one team, there is a separate Girls U16 Academy team that plays in the ECNL. So after the U19 and U17 girls, we are now onto the U16s.

The Girls’ U16s are 2005s. This currently is the youngest girls bracket at the Dallas Cup.

FCD U16 Team Accolades

1st Place U14 and U15 Frontier Conference US Girls Development Academy 2019 2020

9th overall Youth Soccer ranking USA

U16 Roster for Dallas Cup

Coach: Matt Grubb (FC Dallas ECNL Director)

Assistant: Dan Bassett

U16 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket B

Sat, March 27 Sparta FC 05 10:30 am Toyota Soccer Center #7 Sun, March 28 USA SC 05 12:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #7 Mon, March 29 Solar ECNL U16 05 Bates 4 pm Toyota Soccer Center #4

The FC Dallas U16 ECNL team (2005) at a goodbye party for Madison “Woody” Woodward, March 2021. (Courtesy FCD 05G ECNL)