FC Dallas Academy U15s for the 2022 Generation adidas Cup

Like the U17s, the FC Dallas U15 Academy team is taking part in the Generation adidas Cup instead of Dallas Cup.

Again, I don’t have an official roster for the GA Cup, so I’ll list the players I have who could be eligible and if I get the official roster I will come back make an edit.

This one will be much shorter than the U17s though, as the U15s is just a single year: 2007.

FC Dallas Academy U15s

Coach: Alex Aldaz

Bracket Unknown: But paired against Real Salt lake, Club Tijuana, and FC Cincinnati.

U15s is the first single-year team although they do sometimes have a single 2008 that plays up with them.

Who to Watch

Cayne Madhlangove – Outstanding right back, he draws attention and can get under the skin. Good range and gets forward to create a log of danger. I really like this player.

Jeyden Arboleda – Game to game the top influencer when I’ve scouted this team. The game changes when he comes in. Plays as an attacking mid or false 9 that I’ve seen. Undersized but terrific on the ball.

Michael Cortellessa – Ryan Hollingshead 2.0. A US U15 who can play pretty much anywhere on the field at a high level. High IQ player.

Bryce Outman – Phenomenal talent, but very tiny… and it’s doesn’t even matter. Terrific on the ball can wing, play attacking mids, or false-9.

Brice Miller – 2007, early maturer, scored bags of goals. The field is starting to catch up but still an excellent player used in multiple spots.

Zach Molomo – 2008, High striker. The one player who sometimes plays up as he has the size to compete in this age bracket. Big upside striker.

FC Dallas U15 Brice Miller (#15) sends a cross into the box in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FCD U15 Generation adidas Cup Roster

No. Name Year Pos. Notes 1 Blake Wheeler 2007 G 2 Cayne Madhlangove 2007 RB Up and down engine. 4 Myles Nicholes 2007 CB Very big and physical. A raw developing player. 6 Antonio Zertuche 2007 6 7 Michael Cortellessa 2007? LB/W Versatile player. US U15. 8 Marlon Luccin 2007 CM FCD Assistant Coach Peter Luccin’s son. Linking mid. 9 Zach Molomo 2008 F The one player who comes up, tall and lanky. 10 Jeyden Arboleda 2007 AM Playmaker. US U15. 11 Juan Mancia 2007 Wing An exciting winger with awesome hair. Recruited from Dallas Rebels. 14 Saul Guzman 2007 CB 15 Brice Miller 2007 F/M I’ve mostly seen him as a wing of an 8. 17 Bryce Outman 2007 M/F Tiny, but gifted. From Solar SC. US U15. 18 Vincent Rinaldi 2007 CM 19 Lucas Cavalcante 2007 F/M 21 Jonathan Martinez 2007 G US U15. 22 Kaden King 2007 LB Recent left back conversation that I find intriguing. 23 Neo Che 2007 W/OB Justin’s younger brother. 24 Joshua Torquato 2007 Wing — Nico Montoya 2007? GK From Cinciatti. Recent addition.

U15 FCD Generation adidas Cup Schedule

All times central.

DATE TIME AGE FIELD HOME AWAY Apr. 09 7 pm U15 Field 8 Real Salt Lake U15 FC Dallas U15 Apr. 10 5 pm U15 Field 4 FC Dallas U15 Club Tijuana Apr. 11 9 pm U15 Field 7 FC Dallas U15 FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy