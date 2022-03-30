Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy U15s for the 2022 Generation adidas Cup

by Buzz Carrick2 Comments on FC Dallas Academy U15s for the 2022 Generation adidas Cup

Like the U17s, the FC Dallas U15 Academy team is taking part in the Generation adidas Cup instead of Dallas Cup.

Again, I don’t have an official roster for the GA Cup, so I’ll list the players I have who could be eligible and if I get the official roster I will come back make an edit.

This one will be much shorter than the U17s though, as the U15s is just a single year: 2007.

FC Dallas Academy U15s

Coach: Alex Aldaz

Bracket Unknown: But paired against Real Salt lake, Club Tijuana, and FC Cincinnati.

U15s is the first single-year team although they do sometimes have a single 2008 that plays up with them.

Who to Watch

Cayne Madhlangove – Outstanding right back, he draws attention and can get under the skin. Good range and gets forward to create a log of danger. I really like this player.

Jeyden Arboleda – Game to game the top influencer when I’ve scouted this team. The game changes when he comes in. Plays as an attacking mid or false 9 that I’ve seen. Undersized but terrific on the ball.

Michael Cortellessa – Ryan Hollingshead 2.0. A US U15 who can play pretty much anywhere on the field at a high level. High IQ player.

Bryce Outman – Phenomenal talent, but very tiny… and it’s doesn’t even matter. Terrific on the ball can wing, play attacking mids, or false-9.

Brice Miller – 2007, early maturer, scored bags of goals. The field is starting to catch up but still an excellent player used in multiple spots.

Zach Molomo – 2008, High striker. The one player who sometimes plays up as he has the size to compete in this age bracket. Big upside striker.

20211211_fcd_10414
FC Dallas U15 Brice Miller (#15) sends a cross into the box in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FCD U15 Generation adidas Cup Roster

No.NameYearPos.Notes
1Blake Wheeler2007G
2Cayne Madhlangove2007RBUp and down engine.
4Myles Nicholes2007CBVery big and physical. A raw developing player.
6Antonio Zertuche20076
7Michael Cortellessa2007?LB/WVersatile player. US U15.
8Marlon Luccin2007CMFCD Assistant Coach Peter Luccin’s son. Linking mid.
9Zach Molomo2008FThe one player who comes up, tall and lanky.
10Jeyden Arboleda2007AMPlaymaker. US U15.
11Juan Mancia2007WingAn exciting winger with awesome hair. Recruited from Dallas Rebels.
14Saul Guzman2007CB
15Brice Miller2007F/MI’ve mostly seen him as a wing of an 8.
17Bryce Outman2007M/FTiny, but gifted. From Solar SC. US U15.
18Vincent Rinaldi2007CM
19Lucas Cavalcante2007F/M
21Jonathan Martinez2007GUS U15.
22Kaden King2007LBRecent left back conversation that I find intriguing.
23Neo Che2007W/OBJustin’s younger brother.
24Joshua Torquato2007Wing
Nico Montoya2007?GKFrom Cinciatti. Recent addition.

U15 FCD Generation adidas Cup Schedule

All times central.

DATETIMEAGEFIELDHOMEAWAY
Apr. 097 pmU15Field 8Real Salt Lake U15FC Dallas U15
Apr. 105 pmU15Field 4FC Dallas U15Club Tijuana
Apr. 119 pmU15Field 7FC Dallas U15FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy

