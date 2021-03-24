FC Dallas U15s Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

It’s time now for post three in our short series on the rosters for the FC Dallas Academy teams in the Dallas Cup. MLSNext has so little info available this is the first time I’ve even gotten rosters for the 2020-21 FCD Academy sides.

Listed here is the entire roster for Dallas Cup – and a few names to watch and why – with the U15s. I started this project with U19s. The 17s can be found here.

This team is crazy talented too. The U15s – 2006s – are almost as deep as the 2005s. Again I’ll try and stick to the top players.

Who’s Who

All five of these players have moved up to the morning sessions and train with the U17s daily.

Matthew Corcoran – You will probably have heard of this name by now. This is the guy. He’s a holding mid who usually plays up with the U17s… It’s interesting to see him listed as a U15 again for the Dallas Cup. Corcoran played with North Texas SC on Saturday at San Antonio FC so he might not be with the U15s anyway. I will not be shocked to see him sign a Homegrown deal later this year.

Toro – AKA Gabriel Brandon. A dominant force at center back. Terrific leader, quality athlete, exceptional player. I wish he were a touch taller but he did just turn 15 on March 1st. He’s on the right in this picture with Corcoran.

Matthew Corcoran (left) and Gabrial “Toro” Brandon of the FC Dallas Academy.

Julian Eyestone – Goalkeeper. Still 14 and yes, he’s 6’5.” Seriously. He’s also quite athletic for his height, there’s a video floating around of him easily dunking a basketball. He’s already trained with North Texas and made his FCD U17 debut this weekend.

Henry Canizalez – Left back. The next in the FCD Academy production line of outstanding outside backs. He’s not a converted attacker like many but is still highly regarded with plenty of game getting forward.

Alejandro Urzua – Central mid. It wouldn’t be FCD without a fantastic linking or creative mid. Just another spectacular central player for the club in a long line of many. Ho-hum. 🙂 We need to talk about that no. 9 jersey though.

U15 Dallas Cup 2021 Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 1 Julian Eyestone GK “Jules” Former Solar player. 6’5″ 3 Henry Canizalez LB “Haitch” 5 Gabriel Brandon CB “Toro” 6 Isaac Romero M Former Solar player. 7 Malachi Molina F/RB “Mal.” A wing or forward who has been tried some at right back. 8 Matthew Corcoran DM Former Dallas Texan. Holding mid. 9 Alejandro Urzua CM “Ally” 10 Jared Salazar AM “Jaredihno” or “Salino” Former Solar player. 11 Kristian Kelley F/W “Kris.” Wing player. The younger Kelley brother. 12 Miguel Padilla F “Migsey” 15 Jack Minsky M “Jacko” or “Minsk” 16 Fabian Enriquez GK “Chooks” 17 Isaac Nascimento RB Former Solar ECNL player. 18 Mikey Murphy F/RB Tried at RB as well. 19 Nayrobi Vargas F “Nay” 20 Aiden Bazzell CB “Bazza”

Someone sent me a list of nicknames for this team once. Which is why I have so many.

U15 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket E

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 ID FC Houston Pro 06 DDL 10 am MoneyGram #7 Mon, March 29 Olympiacos Futbol Academy 06 8:30 pm MoneyGram #2 Wed, March 31 Arsenal SC 06 Red Zozaya 4 pm MoneGram #3

FC Dallas U15s huddle up, 2021. (Courtesy Peter Eyestone)