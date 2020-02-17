FC Dallas U15s and U17s advance to GA Cup

The second round of Generation adidas Cup qualifying took place this weekend down in Houston and both the FC Dallas U15s and U17s are moving on to the 2020 GA Cup.

FC Dallas U15s

The FCD U15s finished atop Group A with 17 points and a phenomenal +15 goal differential after their final game, a 6-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.

The results should come as no surprise to readers of this site, I frequently mention the U15s are one of the best collective teams we’ve seen come through the Academy and are really loaded with talent. They went undefeated, knocking off Vancouver (shootout), LAFC, Houston (twice), Portland, and Colorado.

With the top of the table finish, FCD advances to the U15 GA Cup International Challenge where they will face Liga MX competition.

2019-20 FC Dallas U15s, November 2019.

Group A Pts W L D PK

Wins GF GA GD x-Dallas 17 5 0 1 1 19 4 +15 LAFC 15 5 1 0 11 1 +10 Vancouver 10 3 2 1 9 6 +3 Colorado 8 2 3 1 1 7 8 -1 Houston 4 1 4 1 11 19 -8 Portland 0 0 5 0 2 18 -16

FC Dallas U17s

Thankfully for the U17s, all MLS Academy teams advance to the GA Cup. I say thankfully as the FCD U17s finished at the bottom of Group A. No matter today’s result, the FCD 17s will play in Division 3 of the GA Cup.

The U17s had to go through a rebuild having lost at least 6 players over the last year or so due to departures. On top of which Ricardo Pepi and Dante Sealy were already signed from the 2003 class. The rebuilding efforts have improved this side but it’s just not as good as FCD has been historically.

Group A Pts W L D PK

Wins GF GA GD x-Colorado 13 4 1 1 11 4 +7 x-Houston 12 4 2 0 10 7 +3 y-Vancouver 10 2 2 2 2 6 5 +1 y-LAFC 7 2 3 1 8 9 -1 z-Portland 6 2 4 0 7 11 -4 z-Dallas 6 2 4 0 7 12 -5

2019-20 FC Dallas U17s, November 2019.