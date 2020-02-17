FC Dallas U15s and U17s advance to GA Cup

The second round of Generation adidas Cup qualifying took place this weekend down in Houston and both the FC Dallas U15s and U17s are moving on to the 2020 GA Cup.
FC Dallas U15s
The FCD U15s finished atop Group A with 17 points and a phenomenal +15 goal differential after their final game, a 6-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.
The results should come as no surprise to readers of this site, I frequently mention the U15s are one of the best collective teams we’ve seen come through the Academy and are really loaded with talent. They went undefeated, knocking off Vancouver (shootout), LAFC, Houston (twice), Portland, and Colorado.
With the top of the table finish, FCD advances to the U15 GA Cup International Challenge where they will face Liga MX competition.
|Group A
|Pts
|W
|L
|D
|PK
Wins
|GF
|GA
|GD
|x-Dallas
|17
|5
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4
|+15
|LAFC
|15
|5
|1
|0
|11
|1
|+10
|Vancouver
|10
|3
|2
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|Colorado
|8
|2
|3
|1
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|Houston
|4
|1
|4
|1
|11
|19
|-8
|Portland
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|18
|-16
FC Dallas U17s
Thankfully for the U17s, all MLS Academy teams advance to the GA Cup. I say thankfully as the FCD U17s finished at the bottom of Group A. No matter today’s result, the FCD 17s will play in Division 3 of the GA Cup.
The U17s had to go through a rebuild having lost at least 6 players over the last year or so due to departures. On top of which Ricardo Pepi and Dante Sealy were already signed from the 2003 class. The rebuilding efforts have improved this side but it’s just not as good as FCD has been historically.
|Group A
|Pts
|W
|L
|D
|PK
Wins
|GF
|GA
|GD
|x-Colorado
|13
|4
|1
|1
|11
|4
|+7
|x-Houston
|12
|4
|2
|0
|10
|7
|+3
|y-Vancouver
|10
|2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|5
|+1
|y-LAFC
|7
|2
|3
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|z-Portland
|6
|2
|4
|0
|7
|11
|-4
|z-Dallas
|6
|2
|4
|0
|7
|12
|-5
1 Comment
The u15 team has been playing in the FC Dallas youth system since they were 6 or 7. I wonder what year FC Dallas started having youth teams all the way down to 6 years old? Most academies in N America don’t start until u12. In Europe and S America the academies have always began at age 6 or 7 and they play 7 aside until about 10 or 11. This is most likely the main reason that N America has never really produced players on par with the Europeans and S Americans. In N America, until the age of around 11, most kids play what they call “rec soccer” and it’s hardly recognizable as the same sport. By the time Americans start playing proper football at the age of 11, they’re already 5 years behind. It’s good to see FC Dallas take the lead on this. I think there is going to be an explosion of really great players coming out of FC Dallas academy in the coming years. Well beyond what it is now.