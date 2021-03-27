FC Dallas U12 Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

We’re down to the youngest age bracket at the Dallas Cup in the FCD Academy U12. FCD actually has two U12 Academy teams, North and South. I assume they are all 2009s.
This is the only age bracket with two teams at the Academy level. At U13 it’s whittled down to one team. No pressure right?
Listed here are both U12s roster for Dallas Cup. I started this project with U19s. The 17s can be found here. The U15s are here and the U14s are here. U13s went up this morning.
This is a brand new list of names for me, I know next to nothing about them yet.
FC Dallas U12 North Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|30
|Geremi Macharia
|31
|Juan Carrera
|GK
|Younger brother of Nico and Antonio.
|42
|Paxton Ancheta
|43
|Kaiden Pruitt
|46
|Neil Akem
|Younger brother of U19 Philip Akem?
|50
|Joshua Munoz
|51
|Victor Flores
|52
|Mark Drygas
|53
|Daniel De la Cruz
|54
|Brendan Guthrie
|55
|Zac Fumtim
|56
|Steel Cook
|58
|Ashton Gonzales
|59
|Lucas Hernandez
|63
|Sebastian Aragundi
|65
|Hugo Bonjour
Coach: Philip Gomez
Manager: Alejandro Perez
U12 North Schedule – Bracket D
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Wed, March 31
|Sparta United 09 Premier JK
|4 pm
|MoneyGram #11
|Thur, April 1
|SD Surf NPL 09
|4 pm
|MoneyGram #13
|Fri, April 2
|Solar 09 Academy Kennington
|3 pm
|MoneyGram #13
FC Dallas U12 South Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|3
|Alhaji Nije
|7
|Omar Villareal
|Younger brother of U17 Edwin Villareal?
|12
|Jaxon Johnson
|13
|Gideon Drumm
|16
|Jason Hernandez
|17
|Brendan Dressell
|18
|Dylan Sandifer
|19
|Michael Serritos
|20
|Julio Garcia
|23
|Edson Morin
|25
|Carlo Johnson
|26
|Emmanuel Alvarez
|0/27
|Zachary Wells
|GK?
|With a #0, he’s gotta be a keeper right?
|28
|Abren Vega
|29
|Santiago Carmona
Coach: Clementin Oancea
Manager: Alejandro Perez
U12 South Schedule – Bracket E
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Wed, March 31
|RSL-AZ North 09 Sifuentes
|2 pm
|MoneyGram #13
|Thur, April 1
|Crossfire Premier 09-A
|6 pm
|MoneyGram #11
|Fri, April 2
|RISE SC U12 Pre-Elite Nike Volt
|5 pm
|MoneyGram #11