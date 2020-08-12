Confirmed by DIM: FC Dallas transfers Andrés Ricaurte from Deportivo Independiente Medellín

Reports first floated last week of discussion between FC Dallas and Deportivo Independiente Medellín for 28-year-old Colombian attacking-mid Andrés Ricaurte. Yesterday, those rumors turned into a report by Semana TV announcer Pilar Velásquez that the deal was done.

And today, DIM themselves confirmed the transfer. DIM says FCD will pay 50% of the transfer upon signing.

As of now, there is no confirmation from FC Dallas.

Courtesy Deportivo Independiente Medellín

FC Dallas can add Ricaurte and another keeper as they had two open senior roster spots. They are also only using 7 of 9 current international slots.