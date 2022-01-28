FC Dallas trades for an international roster spot

As first reported by Sam Stejskal, FC Dallas has confirmed the acquisition of an international roster spot from the Seattle Sounders for $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). FCD now has 10 international spots.

3rd Degree Roster Tracking

The best way to keep up with all the roster information is 3rd Degree’s Roster Dance that we maintain year-round.

But here is a quick rundown of the club’s current internationals… pending an unknown new green card.

Franco Jara Jose Martinez Jader Obrian Facundo Quignon Szabolcs Schön Nanu Maarten Paes Alan Velasco (Pending official announcement) Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Pending making the team) Open

Ema Twumasi has a green card.