FC Dallas to face NYCFC in tournament tune-up

FC Dallas will take on New York City FC as part of the team’s preparation for the MLS is Back Tournament.

Dallas was due to travel to New York ahead of a game at Yankee Stadium when Major League Soccer ground to a halt amid the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

With a travel date and tournament schedule yet to be announced, the game with NYCFC is the first piece of information regarding FC Dallas in Orlando.

🧳 | #NYCFC has scheduled travel to Orlando, FL for Saturday, June 27 prior to the #MLSisBack Tournament.



The squad will play @FCDallas in a friendly on Saturday, July 4 ahead of the first Group Stage game. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/30Ed7lcWW2 — New York City FC (@NYCFC) June 17, 2020

The game, taking place at ESPN Wide World of Sports, will be among Luchi Gonzalez’s first chances to see his team against external opposition since the enforced layoff. MLS protocols prevent teams from playing friendlies prior to traveling to Orlando.

We expect to have more information on the team’s travel plans as Luchi Gonzalez holds a conference call later this afternoon.