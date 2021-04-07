FC Dallas to add Ajax product Schön

FC Dallas has agreed to terms to sign Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schön. The 20-year-old came up through the Ajax youth system after playing for Budapest Honvéd as a youth in his home nation.

The Hungary U-21 international made a single appearance for the Amsterdam club’s development team in the Dutch second division before moving to MTK Budapest in February 2019.

FC Dallas has agreed with Schön to a three-year deal with two team option years in 2024 and 2025 that will begin in July following the expiration of Schön’s current contract.

Primarily a left winger, Schön can also play on the right and has made six appearances as an emergency left back for MTK. The Budapest native has featured in 26 of MTK’s 32 games so far in 2020/21 as the one-time powerhouse challenges for a place in continental competition following promotion from the second tier Merkantil Bank Liga.

At the time of writing, Schön has recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in 55 appearances in the Hungarian top flight.

Full Name: Szabolcs Schön

Connect with Szabolcs: Instagram

Pronunciation: sa-bol-tsh sh-oon

Position: Winger

DOB: September 27, 2000 (20)

Birthplace: Budapest, Hungary

Hometown: Budapest, Hungary

Height: 5-8

Citizenship: Hungary