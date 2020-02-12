FC Dallas teams up with 105.3 The Fan

FC Dallas will finally join the Cowboys, Mavericks, Rangers, and Stars in the conversation on weekday sports radio in the Metroplex after partnering with 105.3 The Fan. The Entercom-owned station has gradually increased its interactions with FC Dallas and soccer in general over the past year with the K&C Masterpiece featuring interviews with the likes of Luchi Gonzalez, Reggie Cannon, and Paxton Pomykal in its previous 7-11pm timeslot.

The K&C Masterpiece will welcome Gonzalez back each week on Thursdays during the MLS Regular Season at 1:30pm for a Toyota-sponsored segment. That will be broadcast both on 105.3FM locally and via Radio.com.

The show – hosted by Kevin Hageland and Cory Mageors – led an effort that saw The Fan topple 1310 The Ticket in the ratings in the second half of 2019. Their fourth quarter drew a 6.6 rating compared to Norm Hitzges and BaD Radio’s 3.2, giving FC Dallas a regular platform that hasn’t presented itself previously. It also crucially comes on a show with two hosts that watch soccer, and in particular FC Dallas, for the quality of discussion.

Luchi is gonna be on our show every week!!! #tolo https://t.co/PfOKHVdKnJ — Kevin Hageland (@OThankKevin) February 12, 2020

“As the leader in local sports coverage, we aim to provide fans with premier content of their favorite teams on and off the field,” said Brian Purdy, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Dallas. “We’re looking forward to a great season with FC Dallas and to expanding our leading sports platform with engaging content.”

FC Dallas games will, however, not be heard on The Fan. FC Dallas will broadcast the television play-by-play from Mark Followill and Steve Davis on its own website, with Davis’ former ESPN Soccer Today co-host Tyler Kern providing radio-exclusive analysis before and after each game, as well as during half time.

The station will hold a season kick off show in the Verizon Performance Lounge at 105.3 The Fan studios in Oak Lawn. Other FC Dallas-related programming is expected, while the club will hold four TOLO (Turn it on, leave it on) Nights at Toyota Stadium with further details to be released during the season. Fans can also expect to see a visual presence at Toyota Stadium with advertising signage, as well as partner giveaways on the stadium concourse.

The deal will not impact FC Dallas’ Spanish-language content. Games will still be called by Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon on Univision Deportes 1270AM, with the duo hosting their FC Dallas Weekly show on Thursdays at 4pm.