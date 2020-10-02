FC Dallas signs Justin Che

FC Dallas has added its 30th Homegrown signing as 16-year-old Justin Che is rewarded for his fine displays with North Texas SC.

The Richardson born defender is the only player to play every minute of the USL League One affiliate’s 10 games this season, leading the team in blocks, interceptions, and tackles.

A converted forward splitting his time at center back and right back, Che was one of four FC Dallas players to attend a US U-16 camp coached by Landon Donovan in September 2019. The camp came just months after Che won the UEFA Development Tournament with the U-16s in the Czech Republic.

“I’m very excited to be the 30th Homegrown in FC Dallas history,” said Che. “It hasn’t been an easy journey to get here but it’s one I’m ready to continue. I’m looking forward to what’s coming next.”

Che is the seventh youngest player to sign for FC Dallas at 16 years and 319 days. He will be under contract through the end of 2021, with a team option in 2022.