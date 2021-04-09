FC Dallas signs Beni Redžić to Homegrown contract

FC Dallas announced on Friday the signing of their 31st Homegrown player, Beni Redžić. The winger signed a two-year contract with club options for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons.
The 18-year-old Redžić joined the FC Dallas Academy when he was six years old, participating in various youth and Academy programs, including the U-13 through U-19 FC Dallas Academy teams. He has scored 53 goals in 93 appearances for the Academy. Redžić scored 3 goals in 13 games last year with North Texas.
Formally a US Youth National International, Redžić was also called into the Bosnia and Herzegovina U-18 National Team back in 2019. Redžić has a Bosnian passport.
Full Name: Beni Redžić
Pronunciation: Ben-ee Reh-d-tsch
Position: Winger
DOB: September 26, 2002 (18)
Birthplace: Carrollton, Texas
Hometown: Carrollton,Texas
Height: 5-10
Weight: 159 lbs
Citizenship: U.S.