FC Dallas signs 1st round pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng

FC Dallas has announced the signing of 2022 MLS SuperDraft 1st Round pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng to a one-year contract with club options for 2023, 2024, and 2025. Ntsabeleng will occupy an international roster spot.

FCD sent $50,000 in General Allocation Money and FC Dallas’ natural 2nd round draft pick (34th overall) to NYCFC to move up and take Ntsabeleng.

Ntsabeleng played for Oregon State and Coastal Carolina in college and the Stars of Africa Football Academy and UJ Club in South Africa prior to coming to the US.

Ntsabeleng was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Far West Region First Team during the 2021 season. He is a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference honoree during his time with Coastal Carolina and was named 2018 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year. Ntsabeleng helped Coastal Carolina win the Sun Belt Conference in 2019.

Name: Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Pronunciation: SEE-KEE NSA-beh-leng

Connect with Tsiki: Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: February 9, 1998 (24)

College: Oregon State University

Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa

Height: 5-7

Weight: 160

Nationality: South Africa