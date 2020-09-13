FC Dallas sells Kobra to FC Viktoria Plzeň

FC Dallas announced on Sunday (September 13th) the transfer of Zdeněk Ondrášek to FC Viktoria Plzeň. Ondrášek, know as Kobra, missed the last two FCD games on “personal business” as the club declined to give a date of return.

As we reported on the 3rd Degree Podcast, Ondrášek was not only dealing with something personal and planning to leave the country but was unhappy in Dallas and looking to leave the club.

Reports from the Czech Republic emerged in recent days that Ondrasek’s agent, Pavel Zika, had approached both Viktoria and Slavia Prague in an attempt to find the 31-year-old a return home. Both cities are close to Ondrasek’s home town of Strakonice.

“Family is number one. As long as it’s about family, everything goes aside,” said Ondrášek. “Things happened pretty quickly this year. I had to decide quickly, and I did decide. I put the family in front of soccer. I would like to thank everybody here: in the club, around the club, in the city.”

Viktoria Plzen is a leading club in the Czech Republic having finished in the top two of the Czech First League in each of the past nine seasons. An early exit in the UEFA Champions League qualifying stage has brought an urgency to find a new striker after selling Michael Krmencik to Club Bruges in January.

Ondrášek, a massive fan favorite and one of the most likable players in club history, leaves FC Dallas with 9 goals and 3 assists in 22 games and 11 starts.

FCD now has two open roster spots and the transfer window is open until Thurs., Oct. 29.

"I'm going to support you all of my life. Hopefully, you will support me too and you will never forget the crazy Czech guy." pic.twitter.com/hyeZbrLAFF — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 13, 2020

Kobra earned two call-ups to the Czech Republic National Team while with FCD. He made his senior debut in a Euro 2020 qualifyer against England on October 11, 2019. Ondrášek subbed on in the 65th minute and scored his first international goal in the 85th minute to defeat England 2-1, ending England’s 43-game unbeaten run in Euro qualifying play.

Kobra marked his first two international assists in a friendly match against North Ireland on October 14 and earned his first start for the Czech team on November 17 vs. Bulgaria.

NEWS | FC Dallas has reached a transfer agreement with FC Viktoria Plzeň for striker Zdeněk Ondrášek.



You gave this club your passion and your heart. We wish you nothing but the best, as you head back home. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 13, 2020