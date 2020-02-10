FC Dallas roster by age

I thought it might be a fun way to look at the FC Dallas roster to break it down by age. So I’ve listed all the current players, including the draft picks, by how old they are today (February 9, 2020).
I don’t think there’s anything profound I’m trying to say, I just felt it was interesting. Although you can see how bottom-loaded FCD is age-wise.
It’s also clear how much of a disadvantage it is to be a rookie at 22 compared to a player who makes is at 18… or even 15. That’s a 7-year pro advantage for the 15-year-old.
|Age
|Players
|34
|Reto Ziegler
|33
|32
|31
|Jimmy Maurer, Zdenek Ondrasek, Franco Jara
|30
|Thiago Santo, Kyle Zobeck
|29
|Matt Hedges
|28
|Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault
|27
|Bressan
|26
|Bryan Acosta
|25
|Santiago Mosquera
|24
|Jesse Gonzalez
|23
|Francis Atuahene
|22
|Pablo Aranguiz, Callum Montgomery, Ema Twumasi, Nkosi Burgess, Cal Jennings, Derek Waldeck
|21
|Reggie Cannon, Eddie Munjoma, John Nelson, Manuel Ferriol
|20
|Paxton Pomykal, Brandon Servania
|19
|Edwin Cerrillo, Jesus Ferreira
|18
|Bryan Reynolds, Thomas Roberts
|17
|Ricardo Pepi
|16
|Dante Sealy
1 Comment
I always enjoy your numbers articles. Looks like our average age is around 23 (without doing actual math)?