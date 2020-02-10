FC Dallas roster by age

I thought it might be a fun way to look at the FC Dallas roster to break it down by age. So I’ve listed all the current players, including the draft picks, by how old they are today (February 9, 2020).

I don’t think there’s anything profound I’m trying to say, I just felt it was interesting. Although you can see how bottom-loaded FCD is age-wise.

It’s also clear how much of a disadvantage it is to be a rookie at 22 compared to a player who makes is at 18… or even 15. That’s a 7-year pro advantage for the 15-year-old.

Age Players 34 Reto Ziegler 33 32 31 Jimmy Maurer, Zdenek Ondrasek, Franco Jara 30 Thiago Santo, Kyle Zobeck 29 Matt Hedges 28 Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault 27 Bressan 26 Bryan Acosta 25 Santiago Mosquera 24 Jesse Gonzalez 23 Francis Atuahene 22 Pablo Aranguiz, Callum Montgomery, Ema Twumasi, Nkosi Burgess, Cal Jennings, Derek Waldeck 21 Reggie Cannon, Eddie Munjoma, John Nelson, Manuel Ferriol 20 Paxton Pomykal, Brandon Servania 19 Edwin Cerrillo, Jesus Ferreira 18 Bryan Reynolds, Thomas Roberts 17 Ricardo Pepi 16 Dante Sealy