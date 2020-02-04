FC Dallas remains on TXA21 as local broadcast details are announced

FC Dallas has announced that for the sixth straight season, games will be broadcast on TXA21. The ViacomCBS-owned station has been home to FCD games since its broadcast deal with Time Warner Cable expired at the end of the 2014 season.
Dallas Mavericks and FOX Sports announcer Mark Followill returns for his ninth season in the Toyota Stadium broadcast booth, alongside former ESPN Soccer Today host and national writer, Steve Davis.
As was the case last season, Owen Newkirk takes the play by play duties in Followill’s absence. Newkirk also hosts Dallas Stars coverage for The Ticket.
“As the local television home of FC Dallas, we look forward to celebrating this silver anniversary season,” said TXA21 and CBS 11 President and General Manager Gary Schneider. “We hope it proves to be a very special year for the team and its fans.”
Television audio will be aired as FC Dallas’ primary English-language via FC Dallas’ website. Davis’ co-host on Soccer Today – Tyler Kern – will provide analysis before and after each game, as well as during halftime.
There have been rumors of a new radio partner for FC Dallas, featuring further team programming, which is expected to be announced prior to the start of the season.
2020 FC Dallas Regular Season Schedule
All games Central Time.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sat, Feb 29
|vs Philadelphia Union
|5 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, Mar 7
|vs Montreal Impact
|2 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, Mar 14
|at New York City FC
|11:30 AM
|21/FCDTV
|Sat, Mar 21
|at Seattle Sounders
|9 PM
|21/FCDTV
|Sat, Apr 4
|vs LAFC
|2:30 PM
|Univision
|Sat, Apr 11
|at Portland Timbers
|9:30 PM
|21/FCDTV
|Sat, Apr 18
|at Minnesota United
|7 PM
|21/FCDTV
|April 21-23
|FCD USOC 3rd Round Game
|TBD
|Sat, Apr 25
|at Colorado Rapids
|8 PM
|21/FCDTV
|Sat, May 2
|vs Chicago Fire
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, May 9
|at Nashville SC
|7:00 PM
|21/FCDTV
|Sat, May 16
|vs Houston Dynamo
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, May 23
|at Vancouver Whitecaps
|3 PM
|21/FCDTV
|Sat, May 30
|vs Sporting Kansas City
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, Jun 6
|at Real Salt Lake
|7 PM
|UniMás
|Sat, Jun 13
|at Inter Miami
|7 PM
|UniMás
|Wed, Jun 17
|vs Columbus Crew
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, Jun 20
|vs Minnesota United
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, Jun 27
|at FC Cincinnati
|6:30 PM
|21/FCDTV
|Wed, Jul 1
|at DC United
|7 PM
|21/FCDTV
|Sat, Jul 4
|vs San Jose Earthquakes
|7 PM
|UniMás
|Sat, Jul 11
|vs LA Galaxy
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, Jul 18
|vs Orlando City
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, Jul 25
|at Sporting Kansas City
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV
|Sat, Aug 1
|at New York Red Bulls
|6:30 PM
|21/FCDTV
|Sat, Aug 8
|vs Real Salt Lake
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, Aug 15
|vs Colorado Rapids
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Thu, Aug 20
|at Houston Dynamo
|8:30 PM
|UniMás
|Sun, Aug 23
|vs Nashville SC
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, Aug 29
|at San Jose Earthquakes
|9 PM
|21/FCDTV
|Sat, Sep 5
|vs Portland Timbers
|7:30 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Fri, Sep 13
|at LAFC
|9 PM
|21/FCDTV
|Sun, Sep 20
|vs Seattle Sounders
|4 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sat, Sep 26
|vs Vancouver Whitecaps
|8 PM
|21/FCDTV*
|Sun, Oct 4
|at LA Galaxy
|3:30 PM
|21/FCDTV
* Indicates a 30-minute pregame show prior to match.
2 Comments
Radio deal, surely can’t wiggle onto the Ticket can they?
Our very own Peter Welpton would have definitely hinted it to us if that was likely. Maybe The Fan since they’ve put a lot of advertising and had pretty much all of their media appearances on there. FC Dallas also promised shoulder content on TXA21 that never materialized, so who knows!