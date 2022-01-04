FC Dallas re-signs Ema Twumasi

FC Dallas today announced the re-signing of Ema Twumasi to a new three-year contract through 2024 with club options for 2025 and 2026. As always, terms were not disclosed.

Ema had a break-out year in 2021 as a converted right back and can fill in as an 8 or wing in a pinch. Twumasi had an interesting path with loan stints at Oklahoma City Energy (2018) and Austin Bold FC (2019 and 2020).

Twumasi’s last contract was a base of $200,000 with a “guaranteed compensation” of $250,000.

3rd Degree’s Take: Good move. Twumasi is an MLS quality professional who stabilized the right back spot after some early season struggles from other alternatives. The Ghanaian is a converted attacker, something FCD loves, and has solid defense to go with the offense. Yes, he can (and should) still improve in both phases but the next five to six years will be the prime of his career and he should serve the club well.

Unless FC Dallas goes big a right back with a foreign signing, not something we expect, Twumasi should be the expected starter in 2022. Right back is not a bell-weather position in the FC Dallas salary structure.

Name: Ema Twumasi

Pronunciation: Ee-ma Two-ma-see

Position: Defender

DOB: May 18, 1997 (24)

College: Wake Forest University

Hometown: Accra, Ghana

Height: 5-8

Weight: 168

Nationality: Ghana

Ema Twumasi dribbled against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)