FC Dallas opening fixtures announced

Major League Soccer has announced the opening home fixtures for all 27 teams, exposing not only who FC Dallas will open the season against but also its first road game of 2021.

Michael Barrios will make a quick return to Toyota Stadium as the Colorado Rapids arrive in town for the Saturday, April 17 opener. The game will be broadcast locally on the FCDTV Network and will be available out-of-market on ESPN+.

Dallas is unbeaten in three previous season-opening games with Colorado, winning twice and recording one draw. The last time was in 2013, as Rapids keeper Steward Ceus misread a long ball from David Ferreira to allow Jackson an open goal in a 1-0 win.

Luchi Gonzalez’s team will travel to San Jose the following Saturday for a 2:30pm kick-off on Univision.

The game will be only six weeks removed from two years since the team’s last visit to the newly renamed Earthquakes Stadium after the 2020 season’s localized schedule saw Dallas steer clear of the West Coast until the playoffs.

2021 Major League Soccer Regular Season Home Openers

All times are CT. Home teams listed first. Schedule is subject to change.

Friday, April 16, 2021 7 p.m. Houston Dynamo FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes (BBVA Stadium) ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC (Lumen Field) FS1, FOX Deportes Saturday, April 17, 2021 12 p.m. New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City (Red Bull Arena) ESPN+ 1 p.m. CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC (Miami, Fla.; Inter Miami CF Stadium) CTV, TSN, TVA, TVA Sports, ESPN+ 2 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United (Exploria Stadium) UniMás, TUDN, Twitter 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC (Banc of California Stadium) FOX, FOX Deportes 7 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids (Toyota Stadium) FCDTV Network, ESPN+ (outside the DFW market) 7 p.m. D.C. United vs. New York City FC (Audi Field) ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati (Nissan Stadium) ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution (Soldier Field) ESPN+ Sunday, April 18, 2021 2 p.m. Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy (Inter Miami CF Stadium) ABC, ESPN Deportes 4:30 p.m. Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union (Historic Crew Stadium) FS1, FOX Deportes 9 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers (Rio Tinto Stadium) TSN, ESPN+ Friday, April 23, 2021 6:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City vs. Orlando City SC (Children’s Mercy Park) FS1, FOX Deportes Saturday, April 24, 2021 12 p.m. New York City FC vs. Cincinnati FC (Yankee Stadium) ESPN+ 2 p.m. Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Exploria Stadium) CTV, TSN, ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas (Earthquakes Stadium) Univision, TUDN, Twitter 7 p.m. Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire FC (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) ESPN+ 7 p.m. New England Revolution vs. D.C. United (Gillette Stadium) ESPN+ 7 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF (Subaru Park) ESPN+ 7 p.m. Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake (Allianz Field) ESPN+ 8 p.m. Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC (Dick’s Sporting Goods Park) ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo FC (Providence Park) ESPN+ Sunday, April 25, 2021 4:30 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls (Dignity Health Sports Park) FS1, FOX Deportes Saturday, May 1, 2021 1 p.m. Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City (Rio Tinto Stadium) ESPN+ Sunday, May 16, 2021 3 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF (West End Stadium) FOX, FOX Deportes Saturday, June 19, 2021 8 p.m. Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Q2 Stadium) UniMás, TUDN, Twitter