FC Dallas nominees for MLS league awards

MLS has announced the ballots for the 2021 league awards and there are numerous FC Dallas players on it. Given their place in the standings, it may be tough for FCD to land an award with maybe one or two exceptions.

Here are the FC Dallas nominees. We’ll add a comment on each.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP: Ricardo Pepi

Seems a long shot given the team’s record. But he should be a big shout for FCD’s MVP.

Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year: Jimmy Maurer

Down year for Maurer but he’s FCD’s best keeper.

Defender of the Year: Ema Twumasi

Twumasi has had a breakout year in the second half of the season. But the fact he’s the team’s defensive nominee says a lot about the team’s defense this year.

Newcomer of the Year: Szabolcs Schon

Undoubtedly FCD’s best new player in 2021 with 6 assists in 22 games and 9 starts. That’s not gonna win a league-wide award though.

Young Player of the Year: Jesus Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi

Here’s where FCD might have a real shot. Both are legit candidates and EL Tren might pull it off.

Comeback Player of the Year: Paxton Pomykal

It’s good to see Pomykal being back and fit… but I don’t think he can stake a claim to this one.

MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year: Nkosi Tafari

Nkosi is very involved with many cultural issues, sold some t-shirts for the FC Dallas Foundation, and saved a woman’s life earlier this year. Awesome dude with a chance at this award.

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year: Marco Ferruzzi

As an interim coach, I have to assume they just listed every current MLS coach on the ballot. Six games (so far) isn’t really something that can win an award win or lose.