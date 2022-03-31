FC Dallas Mexico for the 2022 Dallas Cup U18s

The first club I’ve come across in the rosters this year from the FC Dallas affiliate in Mexico.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. A team pic would be nice.
FC Dallas Mexico
Coaches: Gaby Moreno, Joel Morales Hernandez, and Martin Moreno Bautista
Bracket E: Inwood SC ID Houston Legends 04 NLFC, Dallas Texans 04, Oceanside Breakers 04 Black SYL
FC Dallas Mexico Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|2
|Erik Chavira Figueroa
|2004
|12
|Emiliano Lopez Benavides
|2004
|25
|Jose Luis Garza
|2005
|31
|Victor Fimbres II
|2004
|33
|Diego Cavazos Pequeno
|2005
|34
|Said Cavazos Cazares
|2004
|38
|Rene Elizondo Villalonga
|2006
|41
|Arturo Rodriguez Garcia
|2004
|42
|Mauricio Alejandro Gonzalez Avila
|2005
|44
|Diego Alberto Escamilla Gonzalez
|2004
|49
|Edgar Alanis Montemayor
|2004
|69
|David Tompkins Gomez
|2004
|73
|Felipe Joaquin Ayala Cobelo
|2005
|—
|Oswald Gael Bernal
|2004
|—
|Cesar Mata Mier
|2004
|—
|Luciano Caballero Perez
|2005
FC Dallas Mexico Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 10
|9:30 am
|Inwood SC ID Houston Legends 04 NLFC
|MoneyGram 6
|April 11
|8 pm
|Dallas Texans 04
|MoneyGram 6
|April 13
|10 am
|Oceanside Breakers 04 Black SYL
|Richland 5