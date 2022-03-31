Categories Dallas Cup, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Mexico for the 2022 Dallas Cup U18s

by Buzz Carrick

The first club I’ve come across in the rosters this year from the FC Dallas affiliate in Mexico.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. A team pic would be nice.

FC Dallas Mexico

Coaches: Gaby Moreno, Joel Morales Hernandez, and Martin Moreno Bautista

Bracket E: Inwood SC ID Houston Legends 04 NLFC, Dallas Texans 04, Oceanside Breakers 04 Black SYL

FC Dallas Mexico Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYear
2Erik Chavira Figueroa2004
12Emiliano Lopez Benavides2004
25Jose Luis Garza2005
31Victor Fimbres II2004
33Diego Cavazos Pequeno2005
34Said Cavazos Cazares2004
38Rene Elizondo Villalonga2006
41Arturo Rodriguez Garcia2004
42Mauricio Alejandro Gonzalez Avila2005
44Diego Alberto Escamilla Gonzalez2004
49Edgar Alanis Montemayor2004
69David Tompkins Gomez2004
73Felipe Joaquin Ayala Cobelo2005
Oswald Gael Bernal2004
Cesar Mata Mier2004
Luciano Caballero Perez2005

FC Dallas Mexico Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 109:30 amInwood SC ID Houston Legends 04 NLFCMoneyGram 6
April 118 pmDallas Texans 04MoneyGram 6
April 1310 amOceanside Breakers 04 Black SYLRichland 5

