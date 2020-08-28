FC Dallas makes schedule changes

After Wednesday’s game with the Colorado Rapids was postponed, FC Dallas has today announced the rescheduled date as well as shifting the phase-ending Texas Derby to accommodate the make-update with the Rapids.

FC Dallas will host Colorado on Wednesday, September 16 with a 7:30pm kick off. That game will now close out FC Dallas’ phase one schedule in Major League Soccer’s return.

The Houston Dynamo was originally due in town on Monday, September 14. That game has now been brought forward to Saturday, September 12 in order to create space for the Rapids’ return to Frisco.