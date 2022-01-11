FC Dallas lands three in first round of ’22 SuperDraft

FC Dallas came into the 2022 MLS SuperDraft with two first-round picks and came away with Isiah Parker from Saint Louis and Lucas Bartlett from St John’s. Update: FCD traded up to grab Tsiki Ntsabeleng from Oregon State with the final pick in the first round.

In the 3rd Round, FC Dallas selected Alec Smir from North Carolina, Chase Niece from Saint Louis, and Holland Rula from Wake Forest who recently transferred to High Point for a season of graduate student soccer.

Parker, Isaiah (Saint Louis)

First Round

Parker is a Generation adidas signing who played as a left wing at Saint Louis but is a potential left back conversion. I suggested he should be who FC Dallas pick at 6 in my SuperDraft preview article. Picking Parker is combo of best available and a need fit, given FCD’s loss of Johnny Nelson.

Name: Isaiah Parker

Drafted: 1st Round, No. 3 Overall

Position: Winger

Date of Birth: September 1, 2002 (19)

College: Saint Louis University

Hometown: Gurnee, Illinois

Height: 5-8

Weight: 160

Nationality: USA

Bartlett is arguably a reach at the 6th pick though. While center back was someone I talked about the team picking, Bartlett is a grad student (Born 1997, he’ll be 25 in July) and was 4th at center back on the Top Drawer Soccer pool rankings. According to reports, he tested well at the combine and may have moved up. Certainly, FC Dallas had a hit on the last center back they were accused of reaching on, Nkosi Tafari.

Name: Lucas Bartlett

Drafted: 1st Round, No. 6 Overall

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: July 26, 1997 (24)

College: St. John’s University

Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200

Nationality: USA

Lucas Bartlett, St, John’s (Courtesy MLS)

Ntsabeleng is a South African winger (international spot) from Oregon State. A former South African U20, he was 2018 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year while at Coastal Carolina (his first two seasons in college). FCD must have really through Ntsabeleng has something important since they traded up to get him ($50k GAM + 34th overall pick).

Name: Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Pronunciation: SEE-KEE SA-beh-leng

Drafted: 1st Round, No. 28 Overall

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: September 2, 1998 (23)

College: Oregon State University

Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa

Height: 5-7

Weight: 160

Nationality: South Africa

Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Oregon State.

3rd Round

Smir is 6’2″ and a redshirt senior. FCD, or more likely North Texas SC, has a hole for a keeper so this selection is fine even if it’s not a need. This is the 3rd Round we’re talking about. He’ll be 23, no big deal in a keeper.

Name: Alec Smir

Drafted: 3rd Round, No. 62 Overall

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: April 13, 1999 (22)

College: University of North Carolina

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190

Nationality: USA

Niece is a 6’2″ center back that was overshadowed by his partner Kipp Keller. Niece seems to have a reputation for toughness and a flyer on another center back is a good idea.

Name: Chase Niece

Drafted: 3rd Round, No. 66 Overall

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: October 28, 1998 (23)

College: Saint Louis University

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Nationality: USA

Chase Niece, Saint Louis. (Courtesy MLS)

Rula is a left back out of the FCD Academy. A starter 3 of his 4 years are Wake Forest, he’s recently transferred to High Point for a graduate season. He’ll be 23 this season too.

Name: Holland Rula

Drafted: 3rd Round, No. 87 Overall

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: May 15, 1999 (23)

College: Wake Forest University

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

Height: 5-11

Weight: 175

Nationality: USA

Holland Rula plays for FC Dallas in the 2018 Dallas Cup. (Doug Fejer, Dallas Cup)

3rd Degree’s Take

B-.

Parker is the fantastic pick but Bartlett we’re going to take a wait-and-see approach on. Thankfully Macro Ferruzzi’s college scouting has been pretty good over the years and that gives us confidence.

Also, I’m not really sure they needed to trade up to get Ntsabeleng. Maybe they had some intel he was being sought by someone before they picked 6 picks later.

In the 3rd Round, FCD took a keeper for the 2nd year in a row, flyer on another center back, and their own former Academy player.