FC Dallas lands 13 on the 2021 MLS All-Star ballot

Major League Soccer has announced a fair number of changes to the 2021 MLS All-Star Game process. For the first time ever, players can be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.

Thirteen FC Dallas players are up for All-Star vote.

Goalkeeper

Jimmy Maurer

Defenders

Bressan

Ryan Hollingshead

José Martínez

Eddie Munjoma

John Nelson

Midfielders

Bryan Acosta

Paxton Pomykal

Andrés Ricaurte

Wingers/Forwards

Franco Jara

Jáder Obrian

Ricardo Pepi

Freddy Vargas.

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of matches this season at the time the ballot was created on July 10. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by Bradley or Commissioner Garber.

Selection Breakdown

The selection of 26 MLS players to be selected for the All-Star Game breaks down as follows:

12 will be determined by a vote of MLS players, fans, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.

12 will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Bob Bradley of host team Los Angeles Football Club.

2 will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Players, fans, and reporters will cast their votes for 11 players: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders, three forwards/wingers.

The top players in each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player honored will be the one with the next-highest amount of votes overall.

Fan Voting begins today through the MLS app and at MLSsoccer.com, and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media by utilizing a widget created by the League. Fan Voting concludes on Wednesday, July 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the match on August 25 (8 p.m. CT, Banc of California Stadium), go on sale to the public beginning on July 20 at 12 p.m. CT through Ticketmaster or by visiting LAFC.com.