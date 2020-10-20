FC Dallas is closing the north Beer Garden, building a “Safe Standing” area

According to an email sent to some FC Dallas season ticket holders, the club is closing the north end Beer Garden for 2021. Instead, FC Dallas plans to renovate sections 112 and 113 (the southwest corner of the stands) to build a “safe standing” area for the supporters.

There is also talk of an “all you can eat” section in the south end.

While we certainly welcome a safe standing area we do wonder what is to become of the north stage as there is nothing in the email to indicate what will happen to it. There is also no timeline mentioned for when the ‘safe standing” are will be complete.

Update: as pointed out by one reader, this also moves the supporters close to where the teams come out of the new locker rooms.

Update 2: Dan Crooke mentions that part of the reason for the Beer Garden closure is that the MLSPA negotiated for “no field-level seating” in 2021 which includes 500 of the 975 beer garden seats as they were currently set up.

FC Dallas season ticket email to supporters, October 20, 2020.

2020 Toyota Stadium seating map for FC Dallas games. (Courtesy FC Dallas)