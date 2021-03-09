FC Dallas trades Cal Jennings right to LAFC

Los Angeles FC made a trade on Tuesday morning to acquire the MLS rights to former FC Dallas draftee Cal Jennings.

The 23-year-old striker was selected with the 17th overall pick by FC Dallas in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft but failed to win a contract in preseason camp despite a prolific spell at the University of Central Florida.

After leaving Dallas, the Atlanta native was signed by Memphis 901 in the USL Championship, finishing as the team’s top scorer with nine goals from fourteen games.

Jennings moved to fellow USL-C side Indy Eleven in December ahead of the 2021 season, before signing with the Black and Gold this morning.

In exchange for Jennings’ MLS rights, FC Dallas will receive LAFC’s natural third round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft with further performance based incentives in place.